Thousands march for women's rights and against Mideast war

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in cities across the world Sunday (Mar 8) to mark International Women's Day and, in some cases, denounce the war in the Middle East.



From Rio in Brazil to cities across France, Spain and other European countries, demonstrators marched to demand women's rights across a range of issues.



In France, rape survivor Gisele Pelicot led a women's rights march in Paris, one of several demonstrations in French cities.



Thousands also marched in cities across Spain to protest gender-based violence and call for an end to the war in the Middle East.



The Paris march was one of some 150 demonstrations held to mark International Women's Day in France, with events taking place in other cities including Bordeaux, Lille, and Marseille.



"We won't give up," Pelicot, 73, told the crowd as she joined thousands in the French capital marching for women's rights, economic equality, and an end to sexual violence.



Pelicot became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence after she waived her right to anonymity during the 2024 trial of her ex-husband and dozens of strangers who raped her while she was unconscious.



Last week, she received the Order of Civil Merit from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.