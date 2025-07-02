Singaporean film We Can Save The World!!! to make world premiere at New York Asian Film Festival in July

Singaporean feature film We Can Save The World!!! is set to make its world premiere on Jul 17 at the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF). The sci-fi comedy is one of 10 films curated in the Southeast Asian Frontiers section.

Directed by Singaporean filmmaker Cheng Chai Hong, We Can Save The World!!! marks a significant milestone as the only fully independent Singaporean feature in this year’s lineup of over 100 films. Cheng is also the only Singaporean director presenting a film at the festival.

The film stars Ah Boys To Men actor Noah Yap as Ryan, a disillusioned government worker who meets Teoh Jun Vinh (Peng), a homeless man claiming to be an alien stranded on Earth. Peng is on a quest to find his missing doomsday device. Together, they embark on a journey across Singapore, evading a doomsday cult and government agents while forging unlikely alliances along the way.