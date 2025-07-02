Singaporean film We Can Save The World!!! to make world premiere at New York Asian Film Festival in July
The sci-fi comedy by Singaporean director Cheng Chai Hong stars Noah Yap, Teoh Jun Vinh, Fauzi Azzhar, Xuan Ong, Leslie Sim and Daisy Irani.
Singaporean feature film We Can Save The World!!! is set to make its world premiere on Jul 17 at the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF). The sci-fi comedy is one of 10 films curated in the Southeast Asian Frontiers section.
Directed by Singaporean filmmaker Cheng Chai Hong, We Can Save The World!!! marks a significant milestone as the only fully independent Singaporean feature in this year’s lineup of over 100 films. Cheng is also the only Singaporean director presenting a film at the festival.
The film stars Ah Boys To Men actor Noah Yap as Ryan, a disillusioned government worker who meets Teoh Jun Vinh (Peng), a homeless man claiming to be an alien stranded on Earth. Peng is on a quest to find his missing doomsday device. Together, they embark on a journey across Singapore, evading a doomsday cult and government agents while forging unlikely alliances along the way.
Joining them are cast members Fauzi Azzhar, Xuan Ong, Leslie Sim and Daisy Irani.
We Can Save The World!!! marks Cheng's debut feature film, following his web series Average Guys and Neighbourhood Watch Task Force. In a press release, Cheng describes the film as a love letter to Singapore and to anyone who has felt stuck in life.
“As young filmmakers in Singapore, we’re often given a healthy dose of pessimism, told not to expect too much, to stay within safe lanes, to follow received wisdom. But we made this film anyway, against the odds,” Cheng shared.
“I hope Singaporeans will see themselves in this movie – to laugh, to cry, and to remember that our messy, weird, ridiculous lives are worth putting on the big screen.”
Now in its 24th edition, NYAFF is North America’s leading showcase of Asian cinema.
Cheng, together with cast members Fauzi Azzhar and Xuan Ong, will introduce the film at the festival on Jul 17, followed by a question-and-answer segment.
Following its world premiere in New York, the film will return to Singapore for its gala premiere on Jul 25, before opening to the public on Aug 1 at The Projector.