9 alternatives to Book Depository that ship to Singapore

Whether you’re in the market for something old, something new, something borrowed, or something with free shipping, one of these should fit the bill.

Here’s a look at what they offer and how much Atomic Habits – a S$24 bestseller on Book Depository – costs on each site.

1. BLACKWELL'S

Book Depository has over 20 million books, and the British behemoth that is Blackwell's comes pretty close with 18 million books in its inventory. The family business opened its first bookshop in Oxford in 1879, the same year the lightbulb was invented, and even donated books to troops in the first world war.