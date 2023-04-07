9 alternatives to Book Depository that ship to Singapore
Book Depository may have run its course, but the search for affordable books hasn’t. Here are nine US- and UK-based retailers delivering new, used, and even rare paperbacks to Singapore.
For bookworms around the world, Apr 4 will go down in bibliophile history as a sad, sad day. Since Book Depository announced its impending closure on Apr 26, fans have been frantically carting out, porting their wish lists elsewhere, and grieving on their Instagram posts.
Book Depository is known for its wide selection and free international shipping, but it isn’t the only source of affordable books. We found nine other retailers selling new titles, used books, bestsellers, and even rare copies procured from charity shops and libraries worldwide.
Whether you’re in the market for something old, something new, something borrowed, or something with free shipping, one of these should fit the bill.
Here’s a look at what they offer and how much Atomic Habits – a S$24 bestseller on Book Depository – costs on each site.
1. BLACKWELL'S
Book Depository has over 20 million books, and the British behemoth that is Blackwell's comes pretty close with 18 million books in its inventory. The family business opened its first bookshop in Oxford in 1879, the same year the lightbulb was invented, and even donated books to troops in the first world war.
You can count on their legacy to provide all titles under the sun, from the latest releases to collectibles. These include modern first editions, illustrated books, and classics. A copy of the Dictionary of the English Language from 1755 is going for over S$40,000, if anyone’s interested.
Price and delivery comparison: All prices on Blackwell's include shipping. The book Atomic Habits costs approximately S$28 and delivers to Singapore in 10 to 15 days.
https://blackwells.co.uk/bookshop/home
2. WORDERY
Wordery, also based in the UK, was founded by a group of friends who work with national charities and a local primary school to improve youth literacy. That means you’re reading for a good cause when you pick from their selection of over 10 million books.
If you're a procrastinator in need of a last-minute gift, the "Ready To Go" section has got you covered with books that can be dispatched from their warehouse within a day or two.
The site has dedicated entire sections to tarot material as well as manga and graphic novels, the latter ranging from superhero franchises to anime titles like Attack On Titan and One Punch Man.
Price and delivery comparison: All prices on Wordery include shipping with no minimum spend required. Atomic Habits costs approximately S$30 and delivers to Singapore within 35 days.
3. BETTER WORLD BOOKS
Students selling old textbooks on the Internet are dime a dozen, but two college graduates in the US have wound up selling over 8 million new and used books today.
But they don't just reuse and recycle books – they also partner with libraries around the world to save books from landfills. Proceeds fund educational nonprofits in less developed countries, and they even donate a book to someone in need with every purchase. You can be part of this movement by catching up on trending titles under the BookTok section, or bag a S$5 read from the bargain bin.
Price and delivery comparison: International shipping costs approximately S$2 per book but is free for purchases above S$15. Atomic Habits costs approximately S$41 and delivers to Singapore in ten to 21 days.
https://www.betterworldbooks.com/
4. WORLD OF BOOKS
Those who are iffy about purchasing a brand-new paperback will feel right at home at World of Books, a second-hand book retailer in the UK. They sell over 3 million used books – sourced mainly from charity shops – alongside DVDs, CDs, and games through third-party platforms and wholesalers.
Prices are generally low, so there’s no excuse to default on that New Year’s resolution of reading more widely. Fans of rare books can browse over 120,000 paperbacks dated before the 1970s; they’ve even helped decorate pubs, hotels, and theatre stages with vintage and antique decorative books.
Price and delivery comparison: The catch is not all sellers ship worldwide and you’ll only know if they deliver to Singapore after filling out your details. A used copy of Atomic Habits was also surprisingly pricey at S$46 including shipping in 10 to 15 days. (This could be an anomaly; Becoming by Michelle Obama costs around S$10 and is part of a “Buy 3 Get 1 Free” promotion.)
5. AWESOME BOOKS
Awesome Books in the UK gives Book Depository a run for its money with over 25 million new and used books in its arsenal. It runs collection banks and a buyback programme to keep the circular economy going and donates a book to literacy programs with every purchase.
New reads are at your fingertips for a steal, from trending titles like Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo to timeless classics like George Orwell’s 1984. For parents, the bargain section is a goldmine for affordable children’s books, because we all know how quickly they outgrow their bedtime stories.
Price and delivery comparison: Atomic Habits costs approximately S$27.40 (including a shipping fee of S$5) and delivers to Singapore in 14 to 28 days.
6. THRIFT BOOKS
Thrift Books started in the US as a pick-up truck overflowing with used books, and have become one of the largest independent second-hand book retailers since. While the site carries a whopping 13 million new and used books, they only ship the latter in Singapore.
Every book is hand-graded, and every title comes in varying conditions to suit every budget. Pre-loved books are also a collector’s best shot at out-of-print or rare books; the first edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone – signed by JK Rowling, no less – is going for over S$7,000 on the site. For all you know, your yellowed copy of Matilda could be worth something once Roald Dahl’s “colourful language” gets scrubbed entirely.
Price and delivery comparison: Atomic Habits in “Good” condition costs S$33 (including a shipping fee of S$11) and delivers to Singapore in 10 to 20 business days.
7. KENNY’S BOOKS
According to their website, Kenny’s Books, an Irish family business, has been around for over 200 years and was the second bookshop in the world to go online in 1994. Today, they pride themselves on value-for-money finds, with thousands of books going for less than S$7.
Its selection is fairly small compared to other retailers, with nearly a million new, used, and rare books. But what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in vintage quality, imbued in Penguin Clothbound Classics and rare copies of James Joyce, William Butler Yeats, and Jonathan Swift. Perfect for stocking the study in a bibliophile’s new home.
Price and delivery comparison: Atomic Habits costs approximately S$41 (including a shipping fee of S$1.40) and delivers to Singapore in ten to 30 days.
8. BIBLIO
Biblio stands out from the rest as an online marketplace, connecting buyers with over 100 million new and used books from more than 5,500 independent stores across the world. More than bettering global literacy, purchases go a long way for carbon offsets and small businesses too.
You can probably find any title here or check back the next morning since tens of thousands of new and used books get added daily. As one would expect, their rare books collection is quite the treasure trove. Think autographs by George Bernard Shaw, Theodore Roosevelt, and the band members of Queen.
Price and delivery comparison: Given the selection’s enormity, you’ll need to dig for the best deal. Shipping can cost more than the book – Atomic Habits costs approximately S$33 (including S$19 for shipping) and delivers to Singapore in 10 to 30 days.
9. ABEBOOKS
Abebooks is an online marketplace and subsidiary of Amazon, but it offers more than your average bestsellers and coffee table books. It offers millions of new, used, rare books, art and collectibles from sellers in over 50 countries.
Some novelties we spotted are a 1971 film poster of Stanley Kubrick’s Clockwork Orange, magazines distributed in the 1930s, and even postcards dating back to the 1800s. Bargain hunters can look out for monthly Seller Sales or rummage through Used Books and Books Under S$10, which range from Jane Austen’s classics to the Harry Potter series.
Price and delivery comparison: Like Biblio, shipping is a tad tricky and can cost more than the book itself. Remember to check “Asia” under “Seller Location” to keep charges low. Atomic Habits costs approximately S$28 and delivers to Singapore in ten to 25 days from a seller in India.