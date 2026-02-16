brand studio Advertorial
Awaken your active self in New Zealand
With its diverse trails and dramatic landscapes, New Zealand offers a multitude of experiences for travellers seeking both challenge and connection.
From ancient forests to alpine peaks, volcano valleys to glassy lakes, New Zealand stands among the world’s most alluring destinations for an active holiday.
Across the country, more than 1,500 walking and hiking tracks weave through pristine scenery, offering breathtaking views at every turn.
If you are more wellness-driven than nature-led, Aotearoa (the Maori name for New Zealand) invites you to discover hidden geothermal pools, stargazing havens, sacred Maori sites and world-class vineyards.
In New Zealand, the landscape inspires movement. The journey? That’s shaped by your pace and passion.
FIND YOUR RHYTHM IN NATURE
Active and wellbeing-focused travel is on the rise. UK publication Travel Weekly last year found that some 70 per cent of millennials and Gen Zs surveyed deemed their hiking, cycling and walking journeys to be as important as the destination itself.
With trails designed for every traveller, New Zealand stands out as a place where movement and meaning meet.
For epic adventures, the country’s 11 Great Walks (walking trails) and 23 Great Rides (cycling trails) offer some of its most memorable experiences.
The Tongariro Northern Circuit is a stunning alpine walk that traverses an otherworldly landscape shaped by the volcanic activity of Mount Ngauruhoe. Still an active site, its crater lakes are coloured emerald by earth minerals, while steaming vents and ancient lava flows bring drama to the trail. The ultimate prize: a close-up view of the volcano’s fiery red crater.
On Stewart Island, the Rakiura Track offers a gentler experience. Largely board-walked and well-suited for families, the three-day coastal walk winds past sawmill relics, forested ridges and wilderness beaches. A stop at Maori Beach – once the site of a Maori village – adds cultural context to the journey.
For those craving a faster pace, The Spectacle is touted as the country’s toughest trail run. The 100-mile course tests both stamina and spirit, but rewards runners with misty mountains, mature pine forests and roaring rivers. Medals aside, the journey is the true achievement.
MARATHONS THAT MOVE YOU
New Zealand is gaining a reputation as a hub for endurance and active events, with a full race calendar drawing runners from around the world.
If you wish to be one of the first to greet the new year, sign up for the First Light Marathon in Gisborne, the first city in the world to welcome the sunrise. The coastal course passes Maori land and historic sites, with expansive views of the Pacific Ocean.
Set against the majestic Lake Tekapo, Race Tekapo offers cinematic alpine views and crisp mountain air. Held in the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, it begins under starlit skies. Hot pools and other post-race recovery options await at the finish.
The Asics Hawke’s Bay Marathon ends in a different kind of finish line – a festival of local food and wine. The route threads through vineyards, orchards and breezy coastal paths in one of the country’s celebrated wine regions.
New Zealand’s inclusive approach to fitness means most marathons also feature shorter distances and kids’ events – making space for all kinds of movement and all kinds of travellers.
RIDE THROUGH WILD BEAUTY
For those keen to swap shoes for pedals, the country’s 23 Great Rides offer something for every cyclist.
The Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail delivers on its name. Framed by New Zealand’s tallest peak, Aoraki Mount Cook, the trail stretches all the way to Oamaru, where the Pacific Ocean awaits. If you’re lucky, you might spot the town’s famous blue penguins along the way.
The Great Lake Trails will have you soaking in the wetlands, gorges and waterfalls that dress up this volcanic wonderland.
For food-loving cyclists, the easy Tasman’s Great Taste Trail offers fruits stalls, waterside cafes and craft beer stops. At the other end of the spectrum, the Old Ghost Road Cycle Trail challenges intrepid mountain bikers with its rugged backcountry terrain. Once a gold mining route, the trail winds past ghost towns, unusual rock formations and endangered whio (blue duck) sightings.
BEYOND THE FINISH LINE: REST AND RESTORATION
Even when you’re not chasing personal records, New Zealand offers a journey worth taking. Guided experiences reveal cultural, creative and ecological sides of the country often missed on the main roads.
Explore North Island’s Coastal Arts trail, learn to surf along Taranaki’s Surf Highway 45 or take in glowworm caves, oyster towns and a Milford Sound cruise along the Southern Scenic Route. With a bit of serendipity, you might catch the Aurora Australis lighting up the night.
Between trail runs and cycle tracks, pause for nourishment and rest. With the Michelin Guide arriving in New Zealand this year, the country’s food scene is poised to earn global attention.
Kai, or Maori cuisine, showcases flavours from land and sea. Enjoy a traditional dinner of meats and vegetables oven-baked underground at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds or join Amiki cultural food tours in Christchurch to learn about food philosophies while sampling seasonal fare.
Hawke’s Bay serves up regional wines and platters, with plenty of farmer’s markets to explore. Over in Queenstown, the night comes alive with vibrant spots. For a superb cold brew, At Below Zero is that frozen gem: Everything – including the counters, chairs and glasses – is made from ice.
After miles on the trails, unwind at the award-winning Onsen Hot Pools and Day Spa in Queenstown, which offers postcard views from cedar-lined hot tubs. Venture to Great Barrier Island and find the Kaitoke Hot Springs Trail, where secluded thermal pools reside in lush forests.
Whether you are a curious first-time visitor, passionate hiker or elite athlete, New Zealand has a trail for you. After each escape, take time to restore – soak in geothermal hot pools, indulge in nourishing local cuisine or connect with Maori cultural experiences.
Let every trail be a memory in the making.
