From cool to clean: How the Panasonic PRIME+ Edition refrigerator keeps food fresher

Technology has given us inventions that make our everyday tasks a breeze. Some of these are apparent, like the small motors in power blenders and fans. Others feature more complex engineering, like that of the refrigerator.

As one of the most natural forms of preservation, refrigeration and freezing create a cold environment to let us eat better, for longer. But can the refrigerator do more? Panasonic thinks so.

After investigating into the kitchen needs of the modern household and considering the importance of eating well, Panasonic has released the PRIME+ Edition premium line of refrigerators for a holistic cooling system that keeps food as good as the day you bought it.

THE RIGHT DEGREE OF COLD