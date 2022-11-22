Doing good for the environment (and your skin) – one refillable bottle at a time

Aware that Suu Balm’s plastic packaging is not ideal, Dr O’Shea and Mr Humphries saw it as their “responsibility as a business to do our best to lessen our environmental impact”.

WHEN LESS IS MORE

Suu Balm is an advocate of the kaizen approach – a Japanese business philosophy of making small, incremental changes for the better. It believes that it is more important to improve upon what it already has, rather than vie with competitors to constantly push out new products.

“We want to make purposeful products that go a long way towards serving people’s needs,” said Dr O’Shea, who added that the brand’s last product launch was its Rapid Itch Relief Scalp Spray Moisturiser in 2019.

In fact, the origin story of Suu Balm itself was that its creators wanted to develop a product that made a difference. Its hero product, the Rapid Itch Relief Moisturiser, was conceptualised in 2015 by Dr Tey Hong Liang – head of research and senior consultant at National Skin Centre, Singapore – as an alternative to moisturisers that did little to soothe the itch caused by eczema and other dry, sensitive skin conditions among his patients. Dr Tey’s formulation contains natural menthol to provide cooling relief, five skin-identical ceramides that “slot” into the right shape of damaged cells to repair the skin’s barrier, and non-sulfate surfactants that are gentle on sensitive skin.

At the time, Dr O’Shea and Mr Humphires had been on the lookout for an impactful business opportunity for Good Pharma Dermatology. The pair were introduced to Dr Tey – and a meaningful partnership was born.