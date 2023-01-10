Explore Gangnam, the birthplace of K-pop

Infectious tunes, snappy dancing and head-turning fashion … the Korean wave (or Hallyu) has established a firm hold over today’s pop culture landscape, setting trends and turning its stars like the members of BTS and Blackpink into global icons.

With K-pop blazing a trail around the world, many people want to experience its origins with a visit to South Korea. But where would one start?

Let pop star Psy’s 2012 global hit, Gangnam Style, guide you. The catchy song remains an apt way-finder for the glitzy district that is well known for luxury boutiques and edgy fashion. As the birthplace of K-pop, Gangnam continues to be home to some of today’s biggest entertainment agencies and talents.

All this and more make Gangnam a must when planning your Hallyu itinerary.

CELEBRATING THE PRIDE OF SOUTH KOREA