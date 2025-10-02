Invisible shield: The everyday essential for resilient, radiant skin

You do not need to spend hours under the blazing sun to experience the effects of skin damage. Even city dwellers who spend much of their time commuting, working indoors and staying at home are exposed to invisible aggressors such as UV rays, blue light from screens, infrared radiation and urban pollution.

Over time, these factors generate toxins in the skin that overwhelm its natural defences – which is why modern skincare today must not only protect but also help the skin detoxify and repair itself.

WHY ORDINARY SUNSCREENS ARE NO LONGER ENOUGH

Most sunscreens protect against UV rays, but modern lifestyles also expose our skin to indoor lighting and prolonged screen time. Both emit blue light, which penetrates more deeply than UV rays.