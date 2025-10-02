advertorial Advertorial
Invisible shield: The everyday essential for resilient, radiant skin
Bioderma’s new sunscreen combines a featherlight texture with Detox Science, which activates the skin’s natural defenses to enhance resilience and brightness.
You do not need to spend hours under the blazing sun to experience the effects of skin damage. Even city dwellers who spend much of their time commuting, working indoors and staying at home are exposed to invisible aggressors such as UV rays, blue light from screens, infrared radiation and urban pollution.
Over time, these factors generate toxins in the skin that overwhelm its natural defences – which is why modern skincare today must not only protect but also help the skin detoxify and repair itself.
WHY ORDINARY SUNSCREENS ARE NO LONGER ENOUGH
Most sunscreens protect against UV rays, but modern lifestyles also expose our skin to indoor lighting and prolonged screen time. Both emit blue light, which penetrates more deeply than UV rays.
“Many people assume sunscreen is only necessary on sunny days, but this is a misconception,” said Dr Liew Hui Min, consultant dermatologist at The Skin Drs. “UVA rays, which are primarily responsible for skin ageing and pigmentation, can penetrate cloud cover and glass windows and reach us indoors.”
At the same time, air pollutants such as PM2.5 particles (fine particulates measuring less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) can lodge within skin layers.
“PM2.5 particles are small enough to enter the skin through hair follicles, which extend into the fat layer,” Dr Liew explained. “When combined with sun exposure, this places the skin under significant oxidative stress. The result is chronic inflammation, a weakened barrier and the breakdown of collagen. Over time, this can lead to premature ageing, pigmentation issues and a higher risk of conditions such as acne, eczema and certain skin cancers.”
Bioderma’s Photoderm XDefense SPF50+ offers protection that goes beyond UV. It also shields the skin from blue light, infrared radiation and pollution, while helping your skin to flush out impurities and build resilience.
A TWO-PRONGED APPROACH
Think of your skin as a city: Over time, pollutants and toxins build up and cause congestion. This can leave the skin looking dull, uneven and more prone to pigmentation. To address this, Photoderm XDefense SPF50+ was developed with two new technologies – Environmental Active Defense and Detox Science.
“Environmental Active Defense contains an antioxidant said to be 10 times more effective than Vitamin E and helps protect the skin’s surface from pollution,” Dr Liew explained. “Detox Science activates the skin’s natural detoxification enzymes, helping to eliminate pollutants and boost its antioxidant defenses. This dual-action approach strengthens cellular resilience and restores radiance.”
“Skin detox, in the context of Photoderm XDefense SPF50+, isn’t about rinsing away dirt like a cleanser,” added Ms Elodie Valin, scientific valorisation director at Bioderma. “Rather, it’s more like cleaning the city from within. Detox Science supports your skin’s internal clean-up process by activating enzymes that neutralise and remove harmful molecules.”
Over time, this reduces oxidative stress, prevents cellular buildup and helps skin repair itself more effectively. The result: a complexion that looks fresher and more radiant.
IT’S ALL IN THE TEXTURE
In Singapore’s hot and humid climate, texture is a key consideration when choosing a sunscreen. “Creams tend to offer richer hydration but may feel heavy, while gels and fluids absorb quickly and are better suited for oily or acne-prone skin,” said Dr Liew.
Photoderm XDefense SPF50+ has a lightweight, watery texture that glides on without leaving a sticky residue or white cast, making it suitable for daily wear under makeup. It uses an allergen-free fragrance and is non-comedogenic, which is ideal for sensitive skin.
Ms Valin recommends using at least half a teaspoon of sunscreen for the face and neck. “Apply it even on cloudy days or when indoors, since blue light emitted from fluorescent lights and digital screens can also penetrate the skin,” she said. “Don’t forget often-missed areas like ears, back of the neck and hands. Apply after moisturiser, wait a couple of minutes, then continue with makeup.”
A MULTI-TASKING ESSENTIAL
With broad-spectrum protection and a formula that supports the skin’s natural detoxification process, Photoderm XDefense SPF50+ suits today’s busy routines and its accessible price makes it a practical choice for daily use.
“Hybrid products offer convenience and reduce layering, which is ideal for quick routines or sensitive skin,” said Dr Liew.
By working with your skin’s natural detox process, Photoderm XDefense SPF50+ not only defends against external aggressors but also helps your skin to repair, renew and thrive from within.
