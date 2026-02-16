brand studio Advertorial
Let the games begin: 7-Eleven’s latest CNY collection features exclusive Sanrio collectibles
From a limited-edition Cinnamoroll mahjong set to playful lifestyle finds, the convenience store’s latest festive drop brings a fresh spin to the season.
Red packets, reunion dinners and the clack of mahjong tiles – Chinese New Year wouldn’t be the same without them. It’s a time for family, food and all the little rituals that bring good vibes (and hopefully, good luck). And while the season is steeped in tradition, there’s always space for a fresh spin.
This year, 7-Eleven Singapore is ushering in the festivities with a Sanrio-themed line-up that adds a playful twist to the celebrations. At its heart is the limited-edition Cinnamoroll Mahjong Set, accompanied by exclusive lifestyle collectibles to brighten the everyday.
CINNAMOROLL TAKES THE TABLE
Whether it’s a Chinese New Year game night or a casual round with friends, mahjong is a festive staple – sessions that stretch into the night, laughter over winning hands and just enough friendly rivalry to keep things interesting. This year, those familiar moments come with a new centrepiece.
Now available at selected 7-Eleven stores, the Cinnamoroll Mahjong Set is the standout of 7-Eleven’s latest drop. The mahjong tiles are fully engraved with Cinnamoroll characters – a whimsical touch that doesn’t compromise on craftsmanship. From suit to symbol, the character detailing is consistent throughout, giving the set a polished, collectible feel.
The mahjong tiles are housed in a light blue gingham-style carry case with floral accents and a structured interior tray to keep everything tidy. Two leather pull cases complete the set – equal parts practical and display-worthy.
Priced at S$299, the Cinnamoroll Mahjong Set will be available in limited quantities. If you’re thinking of bringing one home, don’t wait – they’re expected to go fast.
EVERYDAY ESSENTIALS, SANRIO-STYLE
Recently launched on Feb 11 is a second wave of Sanrio lifestyle products, with character-themed designs that bring a bit of kawaii to the festive season.
Plush phone lanyards pair soft textures with adjustable straps and character accents, wearable crossbody or around the neck – handy for errands or travel.
Wireless Bluetooth earbuds come in compact charging cases that light up, each topped with a mini 3D Sanrio character. With touch controls, smooth connectivity and long battery life, they’re ideal for everything from Chinese New Year commutes to winding down after a long day.
Don’t miss the tumbler accessory set, available in four colours and featuring four Sanrio characters – My Melody, Kuromi, Pochacco and Cinnamoroll. Each set includes an insulated leakproof bottle with interchangeable add-ons – a braided strap, silicone holder, straw cover and acrylic charm – perfect for staying refreshed while you’re out visiting or queueing for festive snacks.
For stylish storage on the go, the Cherry Blossom laptop pouch offers a pastel-toned layer of padded protection, finished with a charm-topped zip and a soft, classic gingham outer design. It fits tablets, laptops or documents with ease.
Rounding out the latest Sanrio arrivals is a fresh batch of blind box and blind bag surprises – a trend that’s captured the hearts of fans young and old. The Cherry Blossom socks add a pop of colour with gingham patterns and four cheerful character designs, while the Starwish Ring Box hides a collectible figurine inside a gift box case for keepsakes. And for those who enjoy a bit of DIY, the Flower Angel Building Blocks Perfume Bottle (available from end February) can be assembled into a glowing display piece – complete with LED lights and floral accents.
And because no Chinese New Year is complete without red packets, this year’s comes with a Sanrio twist. Customers who spend S$18 or more in-store till Mar 10 will receive a free pack of Sanrio characters red packets (while stocks last). Each set includes six unique designs – a colourful touch for your festive gifting.
For more details on the exclusive Sanrio line-up and store availability, visit 7-Eleven’s website or follow 7-Eleven on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Telegram.