Let the games begin: 7-Eleven’s latest CNY collection features exclusive Sanrio collectibles

The mahjong tiles are housed in a light blue gingham-style carry case with floral accents and a structured interior tray to keep everything tidy. Two leather pull cases complete the set – equal parts practical and display-worthy.

Priced at S$299, the Cinnamoroll Mahjong Set will be available in limited quantities. If you’re thinking of bringing one home, don’t wait – they’re expected to go fast.

EVERYDAY ESSENTIALS, SANRIO-STYLE

Recently launched on Feb 11 is a second wave of Sanrio lifestyle products, with character-themed designs that bring a bit of kawaii to the festive season.

Plush phone lanyards pair soft textures with adjustable straps and character accents, wearable crossbody or around the neck – handy for errands or travel.