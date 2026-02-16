Logo
Let the games begin: 7-Eleven’s latest CNY collection features exclusive Sanrio collectibles
From a limited-edition Cinnamoroll mahjong set to playful lifestyle finds, the convenience store’s latest festive drop brings a fresh spin to the season.

A game night showstopper, 7-Eleven’s Cinnamoroll Mahjong Set is yours for S$299 – available at selected stores in limited quantities. (Photos: 7-Eleven Singapore)

16 Feb 2026 09:05AM
Red packets, reunion dinners and the clack of mahjong tiles – Chinese New Year wouldn’t be the same without them. It’s a time for family, food and all the little rituals that bring good vibes (and hopefully, good luck). And while the season is steeped in tradition, there’s always space for a fresh spin.

This year, 7-Eleven Singapore is ushering in the festivities with a Sanrio-themed line-up that adds a playful twist to the celebrations. At its heart is the limited-edition Cinnamoroll Mahjong Set, accompanied by exclusive lifestyle collectibles to brighten the everyday.

CINNAMOROLL TAKES THE TABLE

Spot the unique Cinnamoroll touches on every tile in this custom mahjong set.

Whether it’s a Chinese New Year game night or a casual round with friends, mahjong is a festive staple – sessions that stretch into the night, laughter over winning hands and just enough friendly rivalry to keep things interesting. This year, those familiar moments come with a new centrepiece.

Now available at selected 7-Eleven stores, the Cinnamoroll Mahjong Set is the standout of 7-Eleven’s latest drop. The mahjong tiles are fully engraved with Cinnamoroll characters – a whimsical touch that doesn’t compromise on craftsmanship. From suit to symbol, the character detailing is consistent throughout, giving the set a polished, collectible feel.
 

A close-up of the unique tile design, engraved with intricate Cinnamoroll motifs.

The mahjong tiles are housed in a light blue gingham-style carry case with floral accents and a structured interior tray to keep everything tidy. Two leather pull cases complete the set – equal parts practical and display-worthy.

Priced at S$299, the Cinnamoroll Mahjong Set will be available in limited quantities. If you’re thinking of bringing one home, don’t wait – they’re expected to go fast.

EVERYDAY ESSENTIALS, SANRIO-STYLE

Recently launched on Feb 11 is a second wave of Sanrio lifestyle products, with character-themed designs that bring a bit of kawaii to the festive season.

Plush phone lanyards pair soft textures with adjustable straps and character accents, wearable crossbody or around the neck – handy for errands or travel.

Stay hands-free with these lanyards, featuring adjustable straps and your favourite Sanrio characters.

Wireless Bluetooth earbuds come in compact charging cases that light up, each topped with a mini 3D Sanrio character. With touch controls, smooth connectivity and long battery life, they’re ideal for everything from Chinese New Year commutes to winding down after a long day.

Don’t miss the tumbler accessory set, available in four colours and featuring four Sanrio characters – My Melody, Kuromi, Pochacco and Cinnamoroll. Each set includes an insulated leakproof bottle with interchangeable add-ons – a braided strap, silicone holder, straw cover and acrylic charm – perfect for staying refreshed while you’re out visiting or queueing for festive snacks.

Designed for daily use, this tumbler set (featuring Pochacco) combines practicality with a playful touch.

For stylish storage on the go, the Cherry Blossom laptop pouch offers a pastel-toned layer of padded protection, finished with a charm-topped zip and a soft, classic gingham outer design. It fits tablets, laptops or documents with ease.

Rounding out the latest Sanrio arrivals is a fresh batch of blind box and blind bag surprises – a trend that’s captured the hearts of fans young and old. The Cherry Blossom socks add a pop of colour with gingham patterns and four cheerful character designs, while the Starwish Ring Box hides a collectible figurine inside a gift box case for keepsakes. And for those who enjoy a bit of DIY, the Flower Angel Building Blocks Perfume Bottle (available from end February) can be assembled into a glowing display piece – complete with LED lights and floral accents.

And because no Chinese New Year is complete without red packets, this year’s comes with a Sanrio twist. Customers who spend S$18 or more in-store till Mar 10 will receive a free pack of Sanrio characters red packets (while stocks last). Each set includes six unique designs – a colourful touch for your festive gifting.

For more details on the exclusive Sanrio line-up and store availability, visit 7-Eleven’s website or follow 7-Eleven on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Telegram.

