The new luxury: Travelling without second-guessing

Redeeming miles feels like a reward. But in practice, it often comes with trade-offs – limited flight availability, blackout dates and complex rules to navigate.

Today, expectations have shifted. The real luxury is not just earning rewards, but being able to use them easily, without having to plan around restrictions. Rather than locking points into a single flight redemption, travellers are increasingly looking for the freedom to use them across different parts of a trip – from where they stay to what they experience.

This change is also shaping how rewards are designed and used. Citi Pay with Points is one such option, giving Citi cardmembers a more flexible way to tap their existing points and miles.

A SIMPLER WAY TO USE WHAT YOU HAVE EARNED

Most cardmembers accumulate points and miles in the background, checking in occasionally to see if they have enough for a flight redemption – only to find the goal still some distance away. Citi offers a more immediate way to put those points and miles to use.