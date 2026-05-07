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The new luxury: Travelling without second-guessing
From how we spend to how we travel, the idea of luxury is evolving. Today, it is less about excess and more about clarity, flexibility and peace of mind.
Redeeming miles feels like a reward. But in practice, it often comes with trade-offs – limited flight availability, blackout dates and complex rules to navigate.
Today, expectations have shifted. The real luxury is not just earning rewards, but being able to use them easily, without having to plan around restrictions. Rather than locking points into a single flight redemption, travellers are increasingly looking for the freedom to use them across different parts of a trip – from where they stay to what they experience.
This change is also shaping how rewards are designed and used. Citi Pay with Points is one such option, giving Citi cardmembers a more flexible way to tap their existing points and miles.
A SIMPLER WAY TO USE WHAT YOU HAVE EARNED
Most cardmembers accumulate points and miles in the background, checking in occasionally to see if they have enough for a flight redemption – only to find the goal still some distance away. Citi offers a more immediate way to put those points and miles to use.
With Pay with Points, you can redeem points or miles to offset travel spend at any point before or during your trip. Instead of waiting to save enough for a single redemption, you can use them as needed – from hotel bookings and tour packages to impromptu activities that make the experience more memorable. There is also the option to pay partially with points or miles and cash, giving you more control over how you spend.
The process is designed to be straightforward. After making a travel purchase, log in to the Citi Mobile App, select the transaction you wish to offset, and decide how many points or miles to apply. Upon confirmation of successful redemption, a statement credit will be reflected in your next statement of account.
Citi cardmembers also enjoy 25 per cent off redemptions on travel spend, helping to stretch those points and miles further. Eligible transactions and discounted rates can be viewed directly in the app.
FEWER RESTRICTIONS, MORE FLEXIBILITY
Traditional travel redemptions often come with conditions such as blackout dates, limited availability or cabin class restrictions. Pay with Points takes a different approach, allowing Citi cardmembers to make choices based on what suits their itinerary.
You can book what you need first, then apply points or miles to offset the cost where applicable, rather than adjusting plans around redemption availability.
Eligible transactions are clearly listed and redemptions are processed instantly, with no extra administrative fees or waiting time. The result gives a smoother redemption experience, where rewards work around your plans – not the other way round.
TRAVEL WITHOUT SECOND-GUESSING
When rewards are easy to understand and apply, travel decisions become simpler. Whether it is choosing a convenient flight or extending a stay, Pay with Points allows Citi cardmembers to focus less on trade-offs and more on the experience.
In some cases, it can even enrich a trip. For example, points and miles can go towards a private guided tour, offering a closer look at a historical site or towards lounge access during a long layover.
It also makes upgrades feel more within reach. A suite at a resort or a campervan for a coastal road trip can be offset using points or miles, taking some of the guilt out of the splurge.
Often, these are the parts of a trip that stay with you. With Pay with Points, travel becomes more intuitive – with room for both planning and a little spontaneity.
Discover how Citi Pay with Points offers a new way to travel with greater ease and confidence.