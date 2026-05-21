Pandora’s Essence of Summer collection captures rain, sea and light

Picture a sudden downpour over Lake Como. The afternoon heat breaks, and for a while, everything is suspended in the gentle cadence of falling rain.

For Pandora’s creative directors Francesco Terzo and A Filippo Ficarelli, these shape the new Essence collection, the centrepiece of the wider Essence of Summer launch. The pieces evoke a sense of freedom, curiosity and wonder, channelling escapism through material and form.

Rounding out the collection are seasonal additions to two of the brand’s existing lines: Moments, built around its signature charms, and Timeless, known for its more refined, stackable designs.

WHERE RAIN MEETS METAL

Inspired by the beauty of summer rain, the Pandora Essence collection leans into organic contours and sculptural shapes, offering a softer, more fluid take on everyday jewellery.

Asymmetric stones set flush into the metal bring to mind delicate droplets of rain. The signet ring, with its smooth face scattered with stones, carries this textural motif most directly.