Personalise the fold: Longchamp’s Le Pliage gets a custom twist

Offered as an online service, My Pliage invites users to put a personal spin on the classic Le Pliage. Whether you favour bold motifs or neutral tones with gold hardware, the platform provides plenty of room to experiment.

Begin with the body: Will you go for a bold solid hue, a scattering of playful hearts or stripes that channel a classic nautical mood? You can then personalise it further with up to three printed initials – adjusting the font colour, shadow and size to suit your taste.

Next, the accents: Leather trims come in five colours, including a delicate pink for a softer touch. Hardware – from zips to buckles – can be finished in gold, black or polished nickel, depending on the mood you’re after.

To make the bag truly yours, there’s the option to include a hidden message on the inner leather pocket – perhaps a mantra or an anniversary date – and up to nine characters hotstamped on the top flap.

The My Pliage platform is easy to navigate, with real-time 3D rendering that lets you toggle through design options and see your choices instantly. Once you’re happy with the result, a final click sends the custom order to Longchamp’s workshops for production.

REINVENTING AN ICON