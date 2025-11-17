brand studio Advertorial
Personalise the fold: Longchamp’s Le Pliage gets a custom twist
The French brand’s refreshed customisation service lets you design your own version of the iconic foldable bag – from colours and initials to hardware details.
Fashion has arguably never been more attuned to self-expression – especially when it comes to bags. From charm clusters and silk twills to hot-stamped initials, the everyday accessory has become a canvas for wearers to showcase their personality.
With My Pliage, French heritage brand Longchamp offers a new way to make the popular Le Pliage bag your own. The customisation service allows users to choose everything from fabric colours to hardware finishes. The result? A bag that stands out – and speaks of you, and only you.
CREATIVELY YOURS
Offered as an online service, My Pliage invites users to put a personal spin on the classic Le Pliage. Whether you favour bold motifs or neutral tones with gold hardware, the platform provides plenty of room to experiment.
Begin with the body: Will you go for a bold solid hue, a scattering of playful hearts or stripes that channel a classic nautical mood? You can then personalise it further with up to three printed initials – adjusting the font colour, shadow and size to suit your taste.
Next, the accents: Leather trims come in five colours, including a delicate pink for a softer touch. Hardware – from zips to buckles – can be finished in gold, black or polished nickel, depending on the mood you’re after.
To make the bag truly yours, there’s the option to include a hidden message on the inner leather pocket – perhaps a mantra or an anniversary date – and up to nine characters hotstamped on the top flap.
The My Pliage platform is easy to navigate, with real-time 3D rendering that lets you toggle through design options and see your choices instantly. Once you’re happy with the result, a final click sends the custom order to Longchamp’s workshops for production.
REINVENTING AN ICON
With its clean folds and sculptural simplicity, the Le Pliage is a nod to its inspiration – the Japanese art of origami. Designed by Philippe Cassegrain in 1993, the bag was born from his fascination with how a simple fold could transform form and function.
Celebrated for its practicality, the bag opens to reveal a generous interior – just as useful for the office as it is for groceries. When not in use, it folds down into a compact shape in a few swift gestures – a convenience that has earned it fans around the world.
Its popularity has led to new formats, many now available via My Pliage. From slim pouches to casual totes for quick errands, the expanded range makes it easy to build a coordinated set. There’s nothing quite as satisfying as pulling a matching laptop case from a personalised travel bag – and knowing every piece was designed by you.
A POSITIVE MESSAGE
Beyond the refreshed platform, the Le Pliage line reflects Longchamp’s commitment to sustainability – a reminder that innovation and responsibility can go hand in hand.
Known for its durability and easy care, each bag uses 100 per cent recycled polyester made from upcycled plastic bottles. To achieve the collection’s vivid colours and crisp motifs, Longchamp uses sublimation printing – a process that consumes less water and generates less waste than traditional methods.
Despite the upgrades, one thing hasn’t changed: Each custom order is still made in Longchamp’s workshops in Segre, France, by the maison’s own artisans.
In this way, My Pliage becomes more than just a service – it continues Longchamp’s legacy while adding personal expression to the fold. Whether it’s a matching Mr-and-Mrs set or a practical carryall in your favourite colour, each bag becomes a story told in style.
With customisation, craftsmanship and care at its core, Longchamp invites you to take part in a more personal, more considered way of fashion.