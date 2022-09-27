The Powder Shampoo: Good for your tresses, your pocket and the planet

For many of us, hair-washing is an integral part of our daily shower routine that we go through without much thought. But look a little deeper and you’ll find this simple act comes with weighty implications for the environment.

Clean freshwater makes up 2.5 per cent of all water on Earth, and just 1 per cent of it is easily accessible. This means only 0.007 per cent of the planet’s water is available for use by 6.8 billion people.

Most liquid shampoos have formulas that contain more than 80 per cent water. In addition, the global cosmetics industry produces 120 billion units of packaging annually while only 9 per cent of the world’s plastic waste is recycled.

Determined to shake up the personal care industry with products good for people and for Earth, one veteran beauty retailer set about creating a more sustainable alternative to help tackle the issues of the shampoo industry’s traditional manufacturing processes.

Ms Lynn Tan, founder and CEO of The Powder Shampoo, said: “I feel sad when I see clean water wasted in diluting shampoos and shower gels. This precious resource would be better used for consumption, not production. After being in the industry for over 20 years, I realised that shampoos and shower gels that are filled with chemicals, diluted with clean water and wrapped in plastic packaging have no place in our future.”

The result was The Powder Shampoo – a powder-to-foam haircare line comprising four shampoos for thinning and ageing hair, normal and sensitive scalps, oily scalps and limp hair, and dandruff-prone scalps. Not only is the range water-free, it also uses zero plastic packaging. Here are five reasons to consider using this innovative product.