Power meets portability: The ultra-light cordless vacuum that packs a punch
Shark’s EvoPower range of compact, robust vacuum cleaning systems are built for modern homes.
After a long day at work, the last thing you want to deal with is a messy home. You grab the vacuum cleaner for a quick tidy-up but it takes several passes to pick up the hair, dust and pet fur strewn around the house, under the furniture and deep in the carpet. No matter how many times you go over the same spot, the vacuum clogs and sputters. Mid-use, it shuts off, leaving strands of hair and some debris in its wake. To top it off, you now have to clean the vacuum and empty a grimy dust bag.
If this scenario sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Many households struggle to juggle work and daily chores – especially when dealing with appliances that don’t perform the way they should. Whether it’s a vacuum cleaner that can’t quite reach under furniture, has a tricky cleaning mechanism or is simply too heavy, cleaning should not be harder than it has to be.
This is why Shark is introducing the EvoPower range of vacuum cleaners – not just to deliver top-notch cleaning performance, but to make the cleaning experience faster, simpler and hassle-free.
DESIGNED JUST FOR YOU
Shark is ranked as the No 1 vacuum brand in the United States⁺. Its success stems from a commitment to understanding and exceeding customer needs. The brand continues to drive disruptive innovation across multiple product categories, delivering excellent product experiences at accessible prices.
Shark also takes pride in continuously refining its cordless vacuums to keep pace with the evolving lifestyles and expectations of today’s consumers. For example, all models in the EvoPower range feature Smart IQ Pro Dirt Detect, which automatically boosts suction power when dirt is detected. The NEO and NEO+ models are also equipped with Smart IQ Floor Detect, which identifies the floor type and automatically adjusts the suction for more efficient cleaning.
All four models in the EvoPower range of vacuums come with a slim docking station that makes storage and charging a breeze. The NEO and NEO+ include two easily swappable batteries, each providing a total of 50 minutes of runtime, so you can clean uninterrupted.
BETTER FOR YOU AND YOUR HOME
Hair buildup is one of the biggest challenges when cleaning floors – it’s frustrating dealing with tangled hair, whether on the floor or stuck to the vacuum. The EvoPower vacuum cleaners are designed with Shark’s advanced anti-hair wrap technology, which features a built-in comb that actively removes hair from the brushroll as it spins.
Another pain point Shark identified was how heavy and cumbersome traditional vacuum cleaners were, especially in relation to the average height and build of users in this region. That’s why the NEO and NEO+ weigh just 1.5kg and 1.7kg respectively, making it easy to manage with comfort and confidence. The NEO+ also features a multi-flex wand that effortlessly reaches under sofas and low furniture – no bending or squatting required.
Recognising that many consumers find emptying vacuum bins messy and inconvenient, the NEO+ and FIT+ models feature an innovative auto-empty system that minimises the need for frequent manual bin clearing. When the vacuum is docked, it automatically transfers dust and debris from the dust cup into a larger, bagless base. This hands-free system conveniently stores dirt for up to 30 days*. The bin drawer is easily removed from the auto-empty dock, and with a press of a button, you can release dirt and debris directly into a trash can.
Across the range, the vacuum cleaners come with an anti-allergen and HEPA-sealed dock that traps 99.9 per cent of dust and allergens^ to keep the air in your home clean and fresh. Fine dust and debris are securely sealed after every use, so you won’t have to worry about lingering dust clouds or dander in the air.
TRIED AND TESTED FOR SINGAPORE LIFE
Whether you’re a busy professional looking to relax after a long day, a parent keeping floors clean for a curious toddler or a paw-rent to a very fluffy friend, the EvoPower range of vacuum cleaners helps make cleaning easier and more efficient.
With four models to choose from, the EvoPower range offers something for every cleaning need and budget. If you’re after advanced technology that makes every clean feel effortless, the NEO+ (recommended retail price: S$699) is a standout choice – it’s designed to tackle even hard-to-reach spots with ease.
If portability is a priority, the NEO (recommended retail price: S$599) is the lightest in the lineup. For budget-conscious buyers, the FIT and FIT+ provide great value at S$399 and S$499 respectively. Both models weigh just 1.67kg yet deliver impressive power and easy manoeuvrability.
Light, durable and packed with smart features, the EvoPower range of cordless vacuums simplifies cleaning, helping you maintain spotless floors and a healthier living environment for you and your family.
For more information, visit the SharkNinja website or follow @sharkhomesg on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. From now till May 31, save up to S$250 on air fryers, fans and vacuums when you sign up for the SharkNinja mailing list.
⁺Source: Circana, LLC, retail tracking service, US; total floorcare; subcategory: Bare floor cleaners, canister vacuums, deep carpet cleaners, hand vacuums, robotic vacuums, stick vacuums, upright vacuums and workship vacuums; dollar sales; 52 weeks ending Jan 4, 2025
*The capacity equivalent to 30 days will vary depending on the situation, cleaning frequency and size of the room.
^Based on IEC standard 62885-2 CI 5.14 for particles of 0.3-10 microns; HEPA filtration is only applicable to the auto-empty dock