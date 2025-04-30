Power meets portability: The ultra-light cordless vacuum that packs a punch

After a long day at work, the last thing you want to deal with is a messy home. You grab the vacuum cleaner for a quick tidy-up but it takes several passes to pick up the hair, dust and pet fur strewn around the house, under the furniture and deep in the carpet. No matter how many times you go over the same spot, the vacuum clogs and sputters. Mid-use, it shuts off, leaving strands of hair and some debris in its wake. To top it off, you now have to clean the vacuum and empty a grimy dust bag.

If this scenario sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Many households struggle to juggle work and daily chores – especially when dealing with appliances that don’t perform the way they should. Whether it’s a vacuum cleaner that can’t quite reach under furniture, has a tricky cleaning mechanism or is simply too heavy, cleaning should not be harder than it has to be.

This is why Shark is introducing the EvoPower range of vacuum cleaners – not just to deliver top-notch cleaning performance, but to make the cleaning experience faster, simpler and hassle-free.