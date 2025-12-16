brand studio Advertorial
Scaling new heights in style: Seiko’s Prospex Alpinist collection
From modern explorers to urban minimalists, the collection offers models for every kind of trailblazer.
As the new year approaches, you may already have set your sights on a climb – a goal, a challenge or an adventure. This festive season, Seiko’s latest Prospex Alpinist collection celebrates that enduring spirit of ascent.
With four new additions designed for explorers, go-getters and dreamers, the line-up melds refined styling with rugged performance. Built to accompany you from the city to the summit, these timepieces are made for every journey.
A LEGACY BORN IN THE MOUNTAINS
The story of the Alpinist began in 1959, when Seiko set out to create a watch tough enough to withstand the rigours of mountain climbing and outdoor pursuits. The result was the Laurel Alpinist – Seiko’s first sports watch purpose-built for explorers. Robust, highly legible and water-resistant, it laid the foundation for many of the brand’s future tool watches, dive models and timing devices.
More than 65 years on, that spirit of innovation endures. Updated for today’s world but faithful to its origins, the new Seiko Prospex Alpinist series channels the mindset of those who seek to climb higher – in every sense.
This year’s line-up introduces three classic iterations and a limited edition model.
The Seiko Prospex Alpinist SPB507J1, SPB503J1 and SPB505J1 are powered by the new Caliber 6R55, which delivers a 72-hour power reserve – enough to see you through a long weekend of exploration. The Seiko Prospex Alpinist Thong Sia Exclusive Limited Edition SPB532J1 runs on the Caliber 6R35, offering a similarly reliable 70-hour power reserve.
On the technical front, all four 39.5mm models share the same strengths rooted in the rugged, expedition-ready ethos of the 1959 original. Each model is equipped with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal for clarity in any light; a solar compass for navigation using the sun; and Seiko’s proprietary Diashield coating that protects the case from scratches and wear. They are also water-resistant to 200m and offer magnetic resistance – a useful safeguard for everyday exposure to tech devices.
FOR THE ADVENTURER: SEIKO PROSPEX ALPINIST SPB507J1
With its forest-inspired dial and rich brown leather strap, the SPB507J1 is the quintessential companion for the resolute explorer. Its stainless steel case frames a grey-green dial that shifts with the light, echoing the hues of moss-covered paths, misty trails and twilight treks deep into the mountains.
Cathedral-style hands and hour markers glow with Seiko’s Lumibrite, offering crisp visibility in low light, while the internal compass bezel points to the mountaineering roots of its 1959 predecessor.
FOR THE DESIGN LOVER: SEIKO PROSPEX ALPINIST SPB503J1
A contemporary take on the sports watch, the SPB503J1 boasts a striking aqua-blue dial – a hue reminiscent of glacial waters. Paired with a stainless steel bracelet, it feels distinctly modern and sharp enough to sit under a blazer, yet sturdy enough for weekend exploration.
Water-resistant to 200m, with a sapphire crystal and magnetic resistance, it’s designed for everyday versatility – from long-haul flights to tech-laden workdays. Luminous hands and markers ensure visibility, whether you’re setting out at dawn or returning after dark.
FOR THE MINIMALIST: SEIKO PROSPEX ALPINIST SPB505J1
Not every climb involves mountains. Some are made of milestones: a promotion earned, a project completed or a goal reached. For those who thrive in the city, the SPB505J1 offers the collection’s most minimalist expression.
Its black dial and stainless steel bracelet create a clean, understated look that moves easily between weekdays and weekends. Underneath the exterior lies true capability: A screw-down crown and Caliber 6R55 ensure it performs as well as it looks.
FOR THE COLLECTOR: SEIKO PROSPEX ALPINIST THONG SIA EXCLUSIVE LIMITED EDITION SPB532J1
A tribute to Seiko’s mountaineering heritage, the SPB532J1 is released in a limited run of 800 pieces across Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia and Brunei.
Its powder-white dial evokes snow-covered peaks, softly luminous with four triangular indices at 3, 6, 9 and 12 o’clock, while the solar compass allows wearers to find their bearings using the sun – all subtle nods to the original Alpinist’s role as a true field instrument.
Housed in a stainless steel case, it’s paired with a leather-lined, blue nylon strap. An exhibition caseback provides the final flourish.
BUILT FOR EVERY JOURNEY
In a season that celebrates fresh starts and meaningful connections, gifting a Seiko Prospex Alpinist carries added resonance. More than a timepiece, it's a gesture of belief in someone’s path ahead.
Be it a partner entering a new chapter, a parent who has always led by example or a friend charting their own course, an Alpinist on the wrist serves as a reminder: keep ascending with purpose.
