Scaling new heights in style: Seiko’s Prospex Alpinist collection

FOR THE ADVENTURER: SEIKO PROSPEX ALPINIST SPB507J1



With its forest-inspired dial and rich brown leather strap, the SPB507J1 is the quintessential companion for the resolute explorer. Its stainless steel case frames a grey-green dial that shifts with the light, echoing the hues of moss-covered paths, misty trails and twilight treks deep into the mountains.



Cathedral-style hands and hour markers glow with Seiko’s Lumibrite, offering crisp visibility in low light, while the internal compass bezel points to the mountaineering roots of its 1959 predecessor.



FOR THE DESIGN LOVER: SEIKO PROSPEX ALPINIST SPB503J1



A contemporary take on the sports watch, the SPB503J1 boasts a striking aqua-blue dial – a hue reminiscent of glacial waters. Paired with a stainless steel bracelet, it feels distinctly modern and sharp enough to sit under a blazer, yet sturdy enough for weekend exploration.

Water-resistant to 200m, with a sapphire crystal and magnetic resistance, it’s designed for everyday versatility – from long-haul flights to tech-laden workdays. Luminous hands and markers ensure visibility, whether you’re setting out at dawn or returning after dark.

FOR THE MINIMALIST: SEIKO PROSPEX ALPINIST SPB505J1



Not every climb involves mountains. Some are made of milestones: a promotion earned, a project completed or a goal reached. For those who thrive in the city, the SPB505J1 offers the collection’s most minimalist expression.

Its black dial and stainless steel bracelet create a clean, understated look that moves easily between weekdays and weekends. Underneath the exterior lies true capability: A screw-down crown and Caliber 6R55 ensure it performs as well as it looks.