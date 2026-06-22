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Small case, deep roots: The Tudor Black Bay 54 goes blue
With its new Tudor Blue colourway, the Black Bay 54 Blue stays true to its vintage origins while sitting comfortably in the present.
When the Tudor Black Bay 54 launched in 2023, it eschewed the modern trend for oversized tool watches, with their blocky bezels and more traditionally masculine case sizes. Instead, Tudor introduced a 37mm dive watch positioned as unisex.
Rather than making size the headline, the focus shifted back to the proportions of original dive watches – compact, practical and easy to wear. Three years on, the watch returns in Tudor Blue – a deep sapphire-hued dial with a matching bezel insert – while staying faithful to the reference 7922 that inspired it.
WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
The Black Bay 54’s starting point is the Oyster Prince Submariner Ref 7922, introduced in 1954 as Tudor’s first dive watch. At the time, scuba diving was not the recreational pastime it is today. Most divers were either commercial operators or in the military.
The Ref 7922 was adopted by the latter – specifically the US and French navies. These watches needed to be reliable, legible and unadorned, with functionality as the key criterion. Size, too, was a matter of utility. Cases were compact without complicated detailing, and bezels showed only what was necessary.
Those same principles carry through to the present model, with the Black Bay 54 mirroring the dimensions and design cues of the original. The 37mm case features a unidirectional rotating bezel without hash marks, in line with early dive watches. A lollipop seconds hand recalls the look of the Ref 7922, while the hands are pinched at the base, just as they were in 1954.
A BLUE WORTH WEARING
The defining update to the Black Bay 54 is the introduction of Tudor Blue, a sapphire-toned colour applied across the watch. The domed dial features a sunray-brushed finish that shifts with the light, while the aluminium bezel insert matches it in tone. The same colour carries through to the rubber strap.
The snowflake hands – a Tudor hallmark since 1969 – are rendered in white, standing out clearly against the blue. They are coated with Grade A Swiss Super-LumiNova for legibility in low light.
For those who prefer metal, the Black Bay 54 Blue is also available on a three-link stainless steel bracelet, polished in a satin finish and fitted with the Tudor T-fit clasp. Where the rubber strap gives the watch a relaxed, sporty feel, the bracelet lends it a slightly more refined look.
It is a different expression, but one that underscores the watch’s versatility – equally suited to everyday wear or time by the water.
BUILT TO LAST
The Black Bay 54 is powered by Tudor’s in-house Manufacture Calibre MT5400, a self-winding mechanical movement displaying hours, minutes and seconds. It is certified by the Controle Officiel Suisse des Chronometres, the official Swiss chronometer testing institute. The certification requires the movement to perform within strict accuracy tolerances across multiple positions and temperatures.
The movement also features a silicon balance spring for improved resistance to magnetic fields – a modern necessity. Its 70-hour power reserve is perhaps its most useful feature. This means you can take the watch off on a Friday evening and find it still running on Monday morning, no winding required.
The case is water-resistant to 200m, a rating that exceeds what most wearers will need but speaks to the watch’s origin as a professional dive instrument. It also serves as a reminder that beneath the blue dial and considered detailing, the Black Bay 54 remains a tool watch at heart.
This latest release does not change the fundamentals of the fan-favourite model; it simply offers a new expression through colour. Its design remains grounded in the proportions and details of early dive watches, while its movement and construction reflect current watchmaking standards – a balance that is not easy to achieve, but one the Tudor Black Bay 54 Blue manages with assurance.
Discover the Tudor Black Bay 54 and Black Bay collections online or visit the Tudor boutique by Sincere Fine Watches at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.