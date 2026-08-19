Smarter cooling, cleaner air: How AI is changing home comfort
LG’s DualCool AI air-conditioner and PuriCare AeroBooster air purifier use AI to respond to changing conditions with minimal manual adjustment.
A well-designed home should not only look good, but also feel good to live in. For those renovating or moving into a new home, that means considering less visible factors such as temperature, humidity and air quality. These can shape how restful a space feels, whether you are spending time with family or enjoying an afternoon alone at home.
LG’s DualCool AI air-conditioner and PuriCare AeroBooster air purifier use artificial intelligence (AI) to help manage these conditions, maintaining a cool, clean and comfortable home.
SMARTER COOLING AT HOME
Cooling needs can change throughout the day, depending on how many people are in the room and what they are doing. A family gathering may call for faster cooling, while gentler airflow may feel more comfortable during a quiet evening on the sofa. LG’s DualCool AI air-conditioner uses AI to monitor movement and occupancy, then adjusts cooling strength, fan speed and airflow direction.
Radar sensors detect where occupants are in the room, allowing the system to cool the space without blowing air directly at them. When more people enter the room or quicker cooling is needed, the Dual Vane function distributes cool air across a wider area.
The system can also respond to common household habits, like opening a window to air the kitchen after cooking. Window Open Detection senses the temperature change and switches to an energy-saving mode.
For households that use air-conditioning for long stretches, the AI kW Manager on the 9K and 12K single-split models lets users set a target power consumption limit through the LG ThinQ app. The app monitors electricity usage and activates energy-saving mode when needed.
Humidity can make a room feel muggy, particularly during wet weather or when laundry is drying indoors. On selected 9K and 12K single-split models, Comfort Humidity Control uses a sensor to measure humidity and adjust cooling based on the humidity level and selected temperature.
Between servicing appointments, Auto Clean+ dries the heat exchanger after cooling ends to reduce moisture inside the air-conditioner, which may help limit conditions that encourage mould, bacteria and odours. Activated by default, it can run the fan for up to 20 minutes, with airflow and drying time adjustable through the LG ThinQ app.
For a more thorough clean, selected 9K and 12K single-split models also offer an All Cleaning cycle through the app.
CLEAN AIR ALL YEAR ROUND
Comfort at home also depends on indoor air quality. In Singapore, dust, traffic-related pollutants and seasonal haze can be a concern, particularly for households with children, older family members or people with allergies.
Homes with pets bring other considerations, from fur and dander settling on floors and furniture to unwanted odours. The LG PuriCare AeroBooster air purifier’s Photocatalytic Pet Filter uses a light-powered filter to reduce pet odours, while Pet Mode produces airflow that is 76.9 per cent* stronger than Standard Mode to help lift and capture pet hair.
For everyday air purification, the AeroBooster draws in air from all directions through its 360-degree air purification system. Its Aero V Filtration system then captures airborne particles as air passes through the purifier.
Larger dust and debris are caught by a pre-filter before the air reaches a HEPA filter for finer particles. The filtration system removes up to 99.999 per cent* of particles as small as 0.01 micrometres, while the PM1.0 sensor monitors fine and coarse dust. UVnano technology, meanwhile, reduces more than 99.99 per cent* of harmful bacteria on the surface of the fan blades.
The AI+ function monitors air quality in real time and adjusts fan speed accordingly. When intensive purification is not needed, it can reduce energy consumption by more than 49 per cent* compared with the auto mode.
Indoor conditions can shift throughout the day as people cook, gather or settle in for the evening. LG’s DualCool AI air-conditioner and PuriCare AeroBooster air purifier adjust automatically in the background, helping to keep the home cool, clean and comfortable with little need for manual adjustment.
Browse LG Singapore’s online catalogue or visit an electronics retailer to find out more.
*Visit LG Singapore for more information.