brand studio Advertorial
Staying sharp and stylish is effortless with LG Styler
The sleek unit brings elevated garment care – and convenience – to compact homes.
Wool, silk and cashmere are among the most stylish fabrics to wear – think a sharp wool blazer for a key meeting or a designer silk blouse on date night. But these pieces often come with high-maintenance care routines.
One wrong wash or too much heat and your favourite item might never feel the same again. And really, should it spend more time at the dry cleaner’s than in your wardrobe?
Appliances like LG Styler are helping change that. The steam closet fits neatly into compact homes, offering a new level of convenience for the style- and hygiene-conscious.
More than just a clothing refresher, LG Styler gently cleans and sanitises hard-to-wash items – from baby gear to handbags – using a combination of steam and motion. Backed by the latest tech, it refreshes and deodorises your belongings with minimal effort – keeping everything from outerwear to everyday essentials ready to go, all from one sleek unit.
A STEAMING SUCCESS
Machine wash has long been the go-to for laundry, but it’s not always the most forgiving on delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
LG Styler combines advanced steam technology with smart innovation to deliver professional garment care right at home. Using a precise balance of heat and moisture, its TrueSteam function lifts odours, relaxes fabric fibres, restores shape and smooths out wrinkles. The result: ready-to-wear garments that are up to 99.9 per cent free of virus and bacteria*.
TrueSteam’s ability to move through dense materials also makes it suitable for items that are difficult to wash, such as heavy winter coats, plush toys and delicate garments. It helps extend the time between dry cleaning visits – saving time and money, while keeping clothes fresh and sanitary without harsh chemicals.
MORE THAN A CLEAN
When it comes to fine dust particles, LG Styler has another trick up its sleeve. Inside the unit, three moving hangers rotate at up to 180 RPM in a smooth, near-silent motion, gently shaking garments to remove dust and wrinkles.
Designed for busy individuals, the Refresh mode quickly reduces odours and refreshes clothes in as little as 20 minutes. For damp garments, the Gentle Dry Cycle provides low-heat drying that draws moisture from clothes without the shrinking or damage associated with hot-air drying.
Another thoughtful feature is the Pants Crease Care function, built into the door. It quickly presses trousers, restores crease lines and smooths out wrinkles – leaving you ready to go, top to toe.
Weary of Singapore’s muggy air? LG Styler also doubles as a dehumidifier, removing excess moisture from the air to help maintain a fresh, balanced indoor environment.
Controls are intuitive. A discreet touch panel lets you run a full cycle or a quick sanitisation with just a few taps. You can also manage everything from your phone via the LG ThinQ app – from operating your Styler remotely to downloading new cycles as your wardrobe evolves.
YOUR LIFESTYLE COMPANION
Homeowners today expect more from their appliances – not just performance, but design. The LG Styler delivers both, blending smart technology with a minimalist aesthetic that suits modern interiors.
This model features a dark-tinted door that doubles as a full-length mirror. Its slim profile – no wider than a standard closet door – allows it to fit into tight spaces, from bedrooms to offices.
Engineered for performance and designed for modern living, LG Styler is a multifunctional addition to the home – stylish, compact and yours for S$2,546.
LG Styler is available at the LG Online Brand Store and authorised retailers islandwide.
*Certified by VDE to eliminate 99.9 per cent of bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus) using the Sanitary-Normal programme. Tested by Chonnam National University, the Sanitary-Heavy Duty programme removes 99.99 per cent of viruses (PEDV, ICHV, IBRV). Tests by Jeonbuk National University confirm it also eliminates 99.9 per cent of human coronavirus (hCoV-229E). PEDV and hCoV-229E are not the same as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).