Staying sharp and stylish is effortless with LG Styler

Wool, silk and cashmere are among the most stylish fabrics to wear – think a sharp wool blazer for a key meeting or a designer silk blouse on date night. But these pieces often come with high-maintenance care routines.

One wrong wash or too much heat and your favourite item might never feel the same again. And really, should it spend more time at the dry cleaner’s than in your wardrobe?

Appliances like LG Styler are helping change that. The steam closet fits neatly into compact homes, offering a new level of convenience for the style- and hygiene-conscious.

More than just a clothing refresher, LG Styler gently cleans and sanitises hard-to-wash items – from baby gear to handbags – using a combination of steam and motion. Backed by the latest tech, it refreshes and deodorises your belongings with minimal effort – keeping everything from outerwear to everyday essentials ready to go, all from one sleek unit.

A STEAMING SUCCESS