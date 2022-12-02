’Tis the season to make merry at Suntec City’s Christmas Carnival Cheer

It’s that time of the year for convivial get-togethers with the people you hold dear. Whether you need inspiration for Christmas gift ideas and festive home decor, or simply want to partake in the yuletide cheer and enjoy some fun activities along the way, there’s no shortage of options for you at Suntec City.

This year, the retail mall brings together these precious moments of bonding and friendship with its Christmas Carnival Cheer, happening from now till Dec 25.

After two years of dialled-down celebrations, Suntec City is pulling out all the stops to deliver holiday feels in the biggest way possible. Think carnival rides, game booths, light installations, merry music and a slate of festive deals.

ALL ABOARD AN UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE