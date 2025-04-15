Uncover thought-provoking explorations at ArtScience Laboratory
This dynamic space invites visitors to embark on hands-on journeys through the intersections of art, science and technology – with complimentary walk-in activities offered daily.
As education moves beyond textbooks, learning today thrives in environments that spark curiosity, creativity and exploration. Interactive experiences and inspiring spaces play a crucial role in deepening knowledge and sustaining interest. Embracing this approach, ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands has launched a landmark learning hub – ArtScience Laboratory.
Located on Basement 2 of the popular cultural attraction, ArtScience Laboratory reimagines learning in a fun and engaging way. With a strong focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), the laboratory supports the museum’s mission of creating thought-provoking experiences that bridge different disciplines.
Launched in celebration of the museum’s 14th anniversary in February, the 320sqm permanent facility blends digital tools and interactive activities. This dynamic space welcomes creative minds of all ages, offering an evolving lineup of complimentary walk-in activities that spans a wide range of topics.
WALK RIGHT IN: DAILY ACTIVITIES THAT SPARK CURIOSITY
Who would have thought that LEGO could help explain particle physics or that genetically modified organisms could be explored through puppet-making? At ArtScience Laboratory, visitors can enjoy free daily activities that showcase the rich intersections of art, science and technology.
While designed with education in mind, these walk-in activities are engaging and accessible, using interactive formats inspired by current themes or exhibitions by art-scientists. Examples include unpacking machine learning through games and creating rainbows inspired by Olafur Eliasson’s elemental art. By using everyday items in imaginative ways, participants are encouraged to explore big ideas through familiar tools.
On weekends, families and friends can sign up for a rotating series of workshops. One session might explore sustainable design, beginning with a museum tour and ending in a reflective discussion. Another encourages participants to take a step towards sustainability through upcycling and creating their own eco-friendly bag. These workshops are also open to schools, corporate teams and group bookings, and complement the walk-in activities to offer a well-rounded learning experience.
FIVE THEMES, ONE PURPOSE: NURTURING CREATIVE MINDS
Activities at ArtScience Laboratory are centred around five programming themes, offering a holistic approach that nurtures 21st-century cultural competencies and aligns with Singapore’s future-ready learning goals.
‘Inspired By’ spotlights figures, such as Eliasson and Patricia Piccinini, who merge scientific knowledge with artistic expression to inspire new ways of thinking. ‘Scientific Sparks’ examines engineering and science through creative play, while ‘Creative Constructs’ explores both traditional crafting techniques and digital tools, encouraging participants to design, build and learn new skills.
‘Environmental Empathy’ invites participants to reflect on the relationship between humans and nature, using the museum as a lens to explore environmental responsibility. Last but not least, ‘Art of Being Calm’ delves into the art and science of wellness and shares simple techniques to promote balance and serenity in everyday life.
THREE ZONES, ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES
ArtScience Laboratory features three multi-purpose zones: Launch Pad and Media Lab form the larger public space, while Ripple Room is a closed-door workshop space for more focused, hands-on sessions.
Launch Pad hosts most of the daily complimentary activities while Media Lab features a 13x3m projection wall for screening educational shorts and films. The latter also offers interactive digital tools, including Apple iPads and Pencils, for walk-in activities such as ‘Quick, Draw!’, where visitors can interact with artificial intelligence and machine learning in a fun, creative format.
The design of ArtScience Laboratory echoes the iconic architecture of the museum. Safdie Architects extended the lily pad motif into the space, with floating ceiling structures, aquatic tones and modular furniture creating a welcoming environment. A larger-than-life Cubebot – the classic wooden toy robot puzzle – reclines in the space, inviting visitors to look upward and rethink their perspective from beneath the lily pads.
By seamlessly blending art, science and technology, ArtScience Laboratory presents a new model for holistic education – one that nurtures curiosity, creativity and critical thinking in the next generation of learners and leaders.
Visit the new ArtScience Laboratory and experience the joy of learning under the lily pads.