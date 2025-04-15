Uncover thought-provoking explorations at ArtScience Laboratory

Who would have thought that LEGO could help explain particle physics or that genetically modified organisms could be explored through puppet-making? At ArtScience Laboratory, visitors can enjoy free daily activities that showcase the rich intersections of art, science and technology.

While designed with education in mind, these walk-in activities are engaging and accessible, using interactive formats inspired by current themes or exhibitions by art-scientists. Examples include unpacking machine learning through games and creating rainbows inspired by Olafur Eliasson’s elemental art. By using everyday items in imaginative ways, participants are encouraged to explore big ideas through familiar tools.

On weekends, families and friends can sign up for a rotating series of workshops. One session might explore sustainable design, beginning with a museum tour and ending in a reflective discussion. Another encourages participants to take a step towards sustainability through upcycling and creating their own eco-friendly bag. These workshops are also open to schools, corporate teams and group bookings, and complement the walk-in activities to offer a well-rounded learning experience.

FIVE THEMES, ONE PURPOSE: NURTURING CREATIVE MINDS

Activities at ArtScience Laboratory are centred around five programming themes, offering a holistic approach that nurtures 21st-century cultural competencies and aligns with Singapore’s future-ready learning goals.

‘Inspired By’ spotlights figures, such as Eliasson and Patricia Piccinini, who merge scientific knowledge with artistic expression to inspire new ways of thinking. ‘Scientific Sparks’ examines engineering and science through creative play, while ‘Creative Constructs’ explores both traditional crafting techniques and digital tools, encouraging participants to design, build and learn new skills.

‘Environmental Empathy’ invites participants to reflect on the relationship between humans and nature, using the museum as a lens to explore environmental responsibility. Last but not least, ‘Art of Being Calm’ delves into the art and science of wellness and shares simple techniques to promote balance and serenity in everyday life.

THREE ZONES, ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES