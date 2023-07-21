When passion and purpose unite: Pursuing dreams and building legacies in Southeast Asia
In a world where dreams fuel innovation and drive progress, these individuals are inspiring others to dream, create and shape a future that defies convention.
What do the chef-owner of an omakase restaurant, the creator of a social enterprise and the founder of a cultural festival have in common, especially in a region as culturally and historically diverse as Southeast Asia? An unwavering passion for their craft and an indomitable spirit to overcome life’s obstacles.
Southeast Asia is home to approximately 680 million people with a median age of 30. This dynamic population is driven by dreams and the desire for a better future for themselves and their loved ones.
DEFYING EXPECTATIONS IN THE WORLD OF JAPANESE CUISINE
In a world where tradition can dictate the boundaries of ambition, Aeron Choo stands out as an entrepreneur who defies convention. Her passion for Japanese cuisine was sparked during her teenage years, propelling her to pursue her culinary dreams despite facing formidable obstacles. She spoke the “wrong” language. Her nationality and gender were also “wrong”.
“In traditional Japanese culture, women are not allowed to be sushi chefs for many reasons, such as having a smaller physical build,” she explained.
However, these limitations fuelled her determination to reach greater heights. At the age of 16, she went to Japan to immerse herself in the craft, starting from the very bottom rung of the culinary ladder. She even shaved her head – a symbolic act representing a sushi chef’s dedication to their work.
Returning to Singapore, Choo realised her vision by opening her own restaurant, Kappou. It offers an intimate epicurean omakase experience that focuses on seasonal Japanese ingredients.
“I love creating new dishes that are both original and authentic, paying tribute to Japanese heritage while harmonising with the ever-changing seasons,” she said.
EMPOWERING UNDERPRIVILEGED YOUTH THROUGH ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Not everyone is in a position to turn their dreams into reality. Some are born into poverty or find themselves trapped in communities with limited avenues for upward mobility or meaningful employment.
It is precisely these individuals that Raudhah Nazran aims to empower. Raised by a single mother, the Kuala Lumpur native launched her first business at the age of 17. Studying law in the United Kingdom equipped her with vital professional skills but she knew that that her true calling lay elsewhere. Wanting to create lasting change, she founded Accelerate Global, a social enterprise that addresses youth unemployment among underprivileged and marginalised communities through comprehensive upskilling programmes.
“Poverty does not materialise overnight. It happens when people lack education and opportunities,” Raudhah said.
Accelerate Global has already impacted the lives of approximately 9,000 youths. Raudhah is eyeing an initial public offering that would not only provide financial stability to her organisation but also exponentially increase its capacity to effect positive change. “The growth potential of Accelerate Global, and subsequently, the number of lives we can uplift, is staggering,” she said.
FUSING ART, CULTURE AND SUSTAINABILITY
Meanwhile, Pranitan Phornprapha is seeking to redefine the very fabric of festival culture. Affectionately known as Pete, he is the founder and creative director of Wonderfruit, a sustainable cultural festival held near Pattaya, and is renowned for his commitment to sustainability and art.
Drawing inspiration from his time living abroad, where he witnessed the alarming waste generated by countless music festivals, Phornprapha resolved to rewrite the script. The first edition of Wonderfruit was organised in 2014, built upon pillars of art and music, health and wellness as well as natural adventures. Since 2017, the festival has been certified carbon-neutral. In keeping with its ethos to raise awareness about sustainability, over 95 per cent of all waste at this year’s event will be diverted from landfills through practices like composting, recycling and upcycling.
DREAMS THAT BUILD LEGACIES
Choo, Raudhah and Phornprapha have turned their dreams into reality and share a common value with Ferry Porsche, the visionary behind the Porsche brand. Seventy-five years ago, he set out to build the car he envisioned – the Porsche 356 – because no one else was making it. In making his dream a reality, he also built an automotive legacy.
The groundbreaking Porsche 356 spawned the development of other motoring icons, including the rear-engined 911 that is still in production after 60 years, the Cayenne sport utility vehicle that reshaped the company’s trajectory, and the Boxster and Cayman mid-engined sports cars that epitomise agile handling and driver engagement.
With the advent of the Taycan, Porsche’s first electric vehicle (EV), the brand shattered preconceived notions of what an EV could be. Electrification, digitisation and connectivity will be the cornerstones of future mobility, areas in which Porsche remains committed to investing and innovating. This has been embodied most recently in the Mission X, a lightweight, high-performance EV that represents Porsche’s vision of what future hypercars could look like.
As the brand continues to redefine the possibilities of automotive excellence, it remains dedicated to turning dreams into reality.
Celebrate the dreamers who are following their passions and making a difference in the world.