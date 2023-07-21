When passion and purpose unite: Pursuing dreams and building legacies in Southeast Asia

What do the chef-owner of an omakase restaurant, the creator of a social enterprise and the founder of a cultural festival have in common, especially in a region as culturally and historically diverse as Southeast Asia? An unwavering passion for their craft and an indomitable spirit to overcome life’s obstacles.

Southeast Asia is home to approximately 680 million people with a median age of 30. This dynamic population is driven by dreams and the desire for a better future for themselves and their loved ones.

DEFYING EXPECTATIONS IN THE WORLD OF JAPANESE CUISINE

In a world where tradition can dictate the boundaries of ambition, Aeron Choo stands out as an entrepreneur who defies convention. Her passion for Japanese cuisine was sparked during her teenage years, propelling her to pursue her culinary dreams despite facing formidable obstacles. She spoke the “wrong” language. Her nationality and gender were also “wrong”.

“In traditional Japanese culture, women are not allowed to be sushi chefs for many reasons, such as having a smaller physical build,” she explained.

However, these limitations fuelled her determination to reach greater heights. At the age of 16, she went to Japan to immerse herself in the craft, starting from the very bottom rung of the culinary ladder. She even shaved her head – a symbolic act representing a sushi chef’s dedication to their work.

Returning to Singapore, Choo realised her vision by opening her own restaurant, Kappou. It offers an intimate epicurean omakase experience that focuses on seasonal Japanese ingredients.

“I love creating new dishes that are both original and authentic, paying tribute to Japanese heritage while harmonising with the ever-changing seasons,” she said.

EMPOWERING UNDERPRIVILEGED YOUTH THROUGH ENTREPRENEURSHIP