Why your social circle may be the missing link in holistic health

Think about the last time you started — and stuck with — a healthy lifestyle habit. Perhaps a friend persuaded you to join a group fitness class or your family began making healthier meals together.

While wellness goals are often personal in nature, our overall well-being is also shaped by the people around us. Encouragement from a loved one, support from a community or shared routines at home can make healthy choices feel less like an individual effort and more like something that fits naturally into daily routines.

The Herbalife Asia Pacific Wellness Culture Survey 2026, which gathered responses from more than 10,000 people in 11 markets, including Singapore, found that 82 per cent of respondents said holistic health was extremely or very important. Yet fewer than half rated their physical, mental or emotional wellness as excellent or very good.

The findings highlight a familiar gap between wanting to live well and actually living it out in practice. They also raise a wider question: What helps people turn good intentions into lasting habits? For many, the answer may lie not only in personal discipline, but also in the relationships, communities and environments that make healthier choices easier to sustain over the longer term.