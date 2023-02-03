Up your cooking game with the Panasonic PRIME+ Edition refrigerator

Folks who enjoy whipping up a storm at home usually prefer cooking with fresh ingredients over frozen ones. And for good reason – freezer burn, the process where moisture gets lost from the food during freezing, purportedly makes food less flavourful.

Fortunately, remarkable advances in technology and design have helped elevate the home cooking experience – so much so that delicious frozen food is no longer an oxymoron.

THE CUTTING-EDGE SCIENCE BEHIND PRIME FREEZE

Professional chefs have been serving up juicy cuts even when working with frozen meats, thanks in part to the superior chilling technology found in commercial kitchens. With Panasonic’s PRIME+ Edition premium line of refrigerators and its game-changing Prime Freeze feature, flash freeze capabilities are now possible at home.

Panasonic’s Prime Freeze system comprises three modes within a single compartment: Rapid Freezing, Quick Cooling and Cool Down.

Rapid Freezing, as its name implies, induces a quick freeze that is five times faster than regular models, says Panasonic. The use of a powerful dedicated airflow duct and aluminium plate accelerates the freezing process, resulting in minimal ice crystals formed within the cellular structure of your produce. This means meat and vegetables are better able to retain their taste, texture and colour.

The benefits of Rapid Freezing go beyond epicurean enjoyment. Not only are more nutrients preserved, one will feel the difference during meal prep. Portion out your desired amount easily every time – flash-frozen meats are easier to handle, and items like berries and cut lettuce will not clump, so salads and smoothies are a cinch to make.

A BOON FOR TIME-STRAPPED COOKS