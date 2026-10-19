Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai, three suspects held: police

MUMBAI: Indian actor Tiger Shroff was shot at in Mumbai on Sunday (Oct 18), police said, adding that three suspects have been detained.

Shooters opened fire at the 36-year-old actor as he was leaving a private event in the city's upscale Juhu area on Sunday evening, according to Police official Mohit Garg.

Aside from being India's financial capital, Mumbai is also the heart of Bollywood, the country's Hindi-language film industry.

"Tiger Shroff is safe and Mumbai police has deployed different teams to investigate further," Garg told reporters.

Two people were injured in the incident, including the actor's driver, though Shroff did not sustain gunshot wounds, police said.

Three suspects have been rounded up in Rajasthan, another Indian state.

"Preliminary questioning revealed that two of them have one case each against them, one related to theft and the other under the Arms Act," police official Tejaswani Gautam told reporters.

Police have yet to establish a motive for the shooting.

Shroff is known for action films including the Baaghi franchise and War.