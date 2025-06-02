Opal Suchata Chuangsri: Thailand’s first Miss World winner champions breast cancer awareness

Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was crowned Miss World on Saturday (May 31) in India, where the international pageant was held this year.

Chuangsri topped a field of 108 contestants in the contest held in India’s southern Hyderabad city. Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was the first runner-up in the competition.

Chuangsri received her crown from last year’s winner Krystyna Pyszková.