Opal Suchata Chuangsri: Thailand’s first Miss World winner champions breast cancer awareness
The 21-year-old winner, who underwent surgery to remove a benign tumour at 16, clinched the title in Hyderabad, India over the weekend.
Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was crowned Miss World on Saturday (May 31) in India, where the international pageant was held this year.
Chuangsri topped a field of 108 contestants in the contest held in India’s southern Hyderabad city. Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was the first runner-up in the competition.
Chuangsri received her crown from last year’s winner Krystyna Pyszková.
The 72nd Miss World beauty pageant was hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. India hosted the beauty competition last year as well.
India’s Nandini Gupta exited after making it to the final 20.
Six Indian women have won the title, including Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chillar (2017).
The 21-year-old is currently studying at Thammasat University, taking up International Relations at its Faculty of Political Science. Chuangsri, whose family is in the hotel business in Phuket, speaks fluent English and Chinese.
She is a breast cancer awareness advocate. At 16, she underwent surgery to remove a benign tumour and would eventually launch Opal For Her to raise breast health and breast cancer awareness. She plans to use her current platform to globally promote her project.
Chuangsri had also represented her country in the Miss Universe pageant last year as Miss Universe Thiland and finished third runner-up. However, her title was revoked by the Miss Universe Organisation in April this year, after it cited a breach of contract, having accepted another title before completing her one-year reign.