Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and his wife Princess Anisha are expecting their first child

Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen, 34, and his wife, Princess Anisha Rosnah, 30, are set to be first-time parents. The royal couple announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct 14) that they are expecting their first child.

The post shows the couple dressed in matching white outfits as Princess Anisha sports a baby bump.

"And then there were three," wrote Prince Abdul Mateen in the caption.