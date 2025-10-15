Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and his wife Princess Anisha are expecting their first child
The royal couple made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct 14).
Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen, 34, and his wife, Princess Anisha Rosnah, 30, are set to be first-time parents. The royal couple announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct 14) that they are expecting their first child.
The post shows the couple dressed in matching white outfits as Princess Anisha sports a baby bump.
"And then there were three," wrote Prince Abdul Mateen in the caption.
The pregnancy comes more than a year after their wedding in January 2024, which had 10 days of celebrations.
Well wishes for the couple have since poured in from fans and celebrities, including Malaysia-born actor Henry Golding, who wrote: "Congrats you two."
Prince Abdul Mateen is the tenth child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and was once called Asia's most eligible bachelor. He previously represented his country in polo during the 2017 and 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which saw his team clinching the bronze medal both times.