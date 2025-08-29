Bladeless fans for sleek, stylish and fuss-free cooling in Singapore

The bladeless fan has become a popular choice for Singapore homeowners who want a sleek, modern way to beat the heat. With no exposed blades, they’re safer for homes with kids and pets and much easier to clean. Just ask anyone who’s had to dismantle a traditional fan. Some models even come with built-in air purifiers, which is great news for those with allergies.

DC MOTORS & CLIMATE VOUCHERS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fans with direct current (DC) motors are more energy-efficient than those with traditional alternating current (AC) motors. Thanks to fewer moving parts, DC fans tend to be quieter, generate less heat, and last longer.

If you’re planning to use Climate Vouchers to offset your purchase, keep in mind that only DC fans are eligible. Also, if your fan includes built-in lighting, make sure it uses LED lights. Non-LED lighting will make the fan ineligible for Climate Vouchers.

TOP PICKS FOR DC-POWERED BLADELESS FANS

To make your search easier, we’ve rounded up some stylish, DC-powered bladeless fans that will help keep your home cool and comfortable. Our list includes the newly launched Shark TurboBlade, which puts a fresh spin on bladeless cooling. All the fans are sorted by price, so whether you’re looking to splurge or stick to a budget, there’s something here for you.

PowerPac iFan IF7463 (S$129; Usual Price: S$258; 50% off)