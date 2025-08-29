Bladeless fans for sleek, stylish and fuss-free cooling in Singapore
We round up some sleek DC-powered devices to find the best bladeless fan for quiet, efficient cooling to help you beat the heat in Singapore.
The bladeless fan has become a popular choice for Singapore homeowners who want a sleek, modern way to beat the heat. With no exposed blades, they’re safer for homes with kids and pets and much easier to clean. Just ask anyone who’s had to dismantle a traditional fan. Some models even come with built-in air purifiers, which is great news for those with allergies.
DC MOTORS & CLIMATE VOUCHERS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Fans with direct current (DC) motors are more energy-efficient than those with traditional alternating current (AC) motors. Thanks to fewer moving parts, DC fans tend to be quieter, generate less heat, and last longer.
If you’re planning to use Climate Vouchers to offset your purchase, keep in mind that only DC fans are eligible. Also, if your fan includes built-in lighting, make sure it uses LED lights. Non-LED lighting will make the fan ineligible for Climate Vouchers.
TOP PICKS FOR DC-POWERED BLADELESS FANS
To make your search easier, we’ve rounded up some stylish, DC-powered bladeless fans that will help keep your home cool and comfortable. Our list includes the newly launched Shark TurboBlade, which puts a fresh spin on bladeless cooling. All the fans are sorted by price, so whether you’re looking to splurge or stick to a budget, there’s something here for you.
PowerPac iFan IF7463 (S$129; Usual Price: S$258; 50% off)
The PowerPac iFan IF7463 is one of the most affordable bladeless fans you’ll find in Singapore. This makes it a great entry-level pick for students, renters or anyone watching their budget. It’s compact, quiet and easy to use: Just plug it in and enjoy a gentle breeze. You won’t fancy extras like air purification or smart features, but it delivers on the basics. If you’re after simple, personal cooling without the hefty price tag, this no-frills bladeless fan gets the job done.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Lightweight and portable
- Simple operation
Cons:
- No filtration or smart features
Specs:
- Dimensions: 20cm x 20cm x 85cm
- 4 LED light displays for ambient lighting
- Brushless DC motor
- 24 speed settings, 0-12 hours timer
- 70° oscillation
- Touch screen panel, remote control
Europace EBFZ2WH (S$219; Usual Price: S$399; 45% off)
Looking for a compact bladeless fan with a Hepa filter that doesn’t compromise on performance? The Europace EBFZ2WH could be just what you need. At only 19.5cm wide, it’s slim enough to fit perfectly in bedrooms, dorms, or tight corners. It delivers airflow of up to 8.5m/s, reaching as far as 7m. Powered by a brushless DC motor, it runs quietly and efficiently, offering 12 speed settings. With its sleek design, space-saving footprint and built-in air purification, this fan is a smart pick for small room cooling.
Pros:
- Compact design
- Quiet and efficient motor
- Includes HEPA filtration
Cons:
- Moderate airflow coverage
- No app or smart features
Specs:
- Dimensions: 19.5cm x 26.7cm x 102.4cm
- Brushless DC motor
- Airflow: 8.5 m/s (up to 7m)
- Speeds: 12
- 60°, 90°, 120° oscillation
- Modes: Normal, Natural, Sleep
Europace EBFZ10GM (S$311; Usual Price: S$459; 32% off)
The Europace EBFZ10GM is a two-in-one bladeless fan and air purifier. With dual Hepa filters and a real-time air quality indicator, it continuously monitors and cleans the air while keeping you cool. It has 10 speed settings powered by a silent DC motor, and its airflow reaches up to 174 m³/hr, covering spaces up to 8m away. Whether you're in a bedroom, living room, or small office, this fan blends cooling and purification in one sleek tower.
Pros:
- Dual Hepa filtration system
- Auto-adjusts to air quality and temperature
- Quiet operation
Cons:
- Larger footprint
- No app control
Specs:
- Dimensions: 25.5cm x 25.5cm x 105.6cm
- Motor: DC motor
- Airflow: 174 m³/hr
- Speeds: 10
- Filtration: HEPA H13
- Timer: Up to 12 hrs
Mistral MBFAP500 (S$363; Usual Price: S$599; 39% off)
The Mistral MBFAP500 is a reliable bladeless fan that offers decent performance without breaking the bank. It has a built-in ioniser and Hepa H13 filter for air purification and offers 12 speed settings, oscillation and a 12-hour timer. It’s suitable for medium-sized rooms or anyone looking for a sleek, affordable and functional fan. If you’re after a straightforward bladeless fan, the MBFAP500 is a solid contender.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Oscillates for broader airflow
Cons:
- Limited smart features
Specs:
- Dimensions: 25.5cm x 25.5cm x 109cm
- Motor: DC
- 30°, 60°, 120° oscillation
- Air Volume: 20m3/min
- Max airflow: 120m/sec
- 12 speed settings, oscillation, 12-hour timer
Dyson AM07 (S$407; Usual Price: S$459; 22% off)
A fan that needs no introduction, from the brand that brought bladeless fans to market. The Dyson AM07 remains a solid choice for those who value elegant design and reliable cooling performance thanks to its Air Multiplier technology. The brushless DC motor is energy-efficient and quiet, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms and small office spaces. While it doesn’t have purification features, its familiar sleek design still looks good in any home.
Pros:
- High-performance airflow
- Quiet operation
Cons:
- Pricey
- No purification features
- Basic remote (no app)
Specs:
- Dimensions: 19cm x 23cm x 100.7cm
- Brushless DC motor
- Airflow: ~500 L/s (est.)
- Timer: 15 minutes to 9 hours
- 70° oscillation
Shark TurboBlade TF200 (S$499)
One common drawback of bladeless fans is their relatively narrow airflow—but the Shark TurboBlade tackles that with a truly flexible solution. Its main vent rotates 360° manually. Two internal elements twist 180° independently and the fan body oscillates up to 180°. This gives you precise control over airflow direction, no matter where you place it. With 10 fan speeds, including boost, sleep and breeze modes, it’s built for comfort. On lower settings, it runs quietly at around 40dB, but when you need power, it can deliver a strong breeze of up to 5.3 m/s.
Pros:
- Multi-angle airflow control with 180° oscillation
- High airflow velocity with 10 speed levels
- Stylish and adjustable main vent shape and height configuration
Cons:
- Slightly noisy at high speeds
- Lacks app connectivity
- Pricy, no air purification
Specs:
- Dimension: 29.9cm x 80.2cm x (Height adjustable from 76.2cm -134.62cm)
- Motor: DC motor
- Max airflow: Approximately 5.3 m/s
- Noise: 40–53 dB
- Speeds: 10 + Boost
- 45°, 90°, 180° oscillation
