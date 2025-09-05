The best budget smartphones for savvy buyers
These sub-S$400 phones may be affordable, but they still rock some premium features for budget-savvy buyers.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Many budget phones are credible, capable mobile devices for buyers on a budget, or those seeking a phone for their kids. Today’s cheap phones are more capable than their price tags suggest. Features like AMOLED displays, 5G connectivity, high-capacity batteries and high-speed charging – once unthinkable in a budget phone – have trickled down from flagship models.
There are trade-offs – plastics may replace premium build materials, for instance. But for users who want a reliable mobile device to run basic apps, these cheap phones under S$400 deliver in spades.
TOP PICKS: SUB-S$400 PHONES
We’ve found some capable budget phones – launched within the past 12 months – that you can buy for less than S$400. They're affordable, capable phones for students, seniors or anyone who simply doesn’t need to flex the latest flagship device.
This budget phone delivers surprisingly tough specs. It comes with IP69 water/dust resistance and MIL-STD 810H military‑grade shock protection. Its 5,800 mAh battery supports 45W wired charging. Its Dimensity 6300 chipset offers decent performance for daily tasks. Its 6.67 inch display offers a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, but it is a relatively low-resolution LCD (instead of AMOLED) panel. Its main camera uses a 50MP sensor but video recording maxes out at 1,080P/60fps – 4K recording isn’t supported.
Pros:
- Rugged design: IP69 rating and MIL-STD 810H shock resistance
- High-capacity battery with 45W charging
Cons:
- Dimensity 6300 chipset offers decent – but not great – performance
- LCD screen, low-resolution
- No 4K video recording
Specs:
- Display: 6.67-inch, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 1,604 x 720
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 45W wired charging, 5800mAh battery
- IP69
- Dimensity 6300 processor
POCO M7 Pro 5G Smartphone 5G (S$289; Usual Price: S$319; 9% off)
The POCO M7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset that offers solid performance for daily tasks like surfing, scrolling socials or messaging. A highlight is the bright and smooth 120Hz, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, making content viewing a treat. It also offers a decently large 5,110mAh battery and 5G connectivity. Camera fans may need to look elsewhere, as video capture maxes out at 1,080p/30fps – there’s no 4K recording.
Pros:
- 120Hz AMOLED display
- Strong Dimensity 7025-Ultra performance
- Affordable 5G phone
Cons:
- Camera doesn’t record 4K video – maxes out at 1,080p/30fps
- Basic camera performance
Specs:
- Display: 6.67 inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 2,400 x 1,080
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 45W wired charging, 5,110mAh battery
- IP64
- Dimensity 7025-Ultra processor
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 5G (S$299; Usual Price: S$329; 9% off)
The headline specs for this phone are impressive on paper: 108MP camera, 6.67 inch, 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It’s powered by the Dimensity 7025-Ultra processor, which delivers good performance for the price and has a 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W charging. It also has an SD card slot and 3.5mm audio jack. All is not perfect however, as video recording is limited to 1,080p at 30fps and 3X crop zoom photos aren’t the sharpest.
Pros:
- 108MP camera with OIS
- 6.67 inch AMOLED display
- Dimensity 7025-Ultra chip
Cons:
- No 4K video recording
- Plastic build
Specs:
- Display: 6.67 inch AMOLED, Up to 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 2,400 x 1,080
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 45W wired charging, 5,110mAh battery
- IP64
- Dimensity 7025-Ultra processor
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G (S$318; Usual Price: S$358; 11% off)
The Galaxy A26 5G is Samsung’s 2025 refresh of its A-series line. Its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display runs at 120Hz, making scrolling and video playback buttery smooth. The phone is also IP67 rated and uses Gorilla Glass Victus+, which means it’s durable enough for everyday accidents. It runs Android 15 out of the box, with years of updates promised. While the Exynos 1380 chipset isn’t a powerhouse, it handles basic tasks just fine. At around SGD 350, it’s a balanced phone for budget-conscious Samsung fans.
Pros:
- IP67 water and dust resistance
- 120Hz Super AMOLED screen
- 4K video recording
Cons:
- Modest camera setup
- Slower charging than rivals
- Exynos chip not ideal for gaming
Specs:
- Display: 6.7 inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 2,340 x 1,080
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 25W wired charging, 5,000mAh battery
- IP67
- Exynos 1380 processor
Sharp Aquos wish5 (S$319; Usual Price: S$349; 8.5% off)
Not many people know that Sharp has been making mobile phones for several decades. One of the Aquos wish5’s standout features is the unique shake-to-alert SOS function – a handy tool in emergencies. It also meets military durability standards, making it a solid pick for kids and seniors. It features a 6.6 inch LED screen with 120Hz refresh rate with a relatively low 1,612 x 720 resolution. It has a 50MP Main Camera, 2MP depth camera and 8MP selfie camera. Like many phones in this roundup, video capture tops out at 1,080/30fps.
Pros:
- Durable build with military-grade design
- SOS shake alert feature
- Clean and simple design and user interface
Cons:
- Low display resolution
- Basic cameras
Specs:
- Display: 6.6 inch LED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 1,612 x 720
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 27W wired charging, 5,000 mAh battery
- IPX5/8/9/IP6X MIL-STD-810H
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor
Honor 400 Lite 5G (S$339)
The Honor 400 Lite 5G features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen that’s bright and vibrant even under sunlight. Its camera setup includes a 108MP sensor backed by AI features and a haptic shutter button for more tactile photography. Powered by the Dimensity 7025-Ultra, it runs most apps smoothly. A 5,230mAh battery and 35W charging keep it going all day.
Pros:
- Bright (3,500 nits) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
- 108MP camera with AI features
Cons:
- Bloatware in MagicOS
- No 4K video recording
Specs:
- Display: 6.7 inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 2,412 x 1,080
- 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 35W wired charging, 5,230mAh battery
- IP65
- MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra processor
This gaming‑focused budget device sports the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset paired with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a massive 6,000mAh battery. It’s built tough too, with high-level IP66/68/69 dust and water resistance, making this a solid choice for gamers on a budget. The 50MP camera records video at up to 4K/30fps, one of the few devices in this roundup that records 4K video. It lacks ultrawide or telephoto lenses however, so if camera quality is more important, you may want to consider other budget phones.
Pros:
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset tailored for gaming
- 120Hz AMOLED display + 6,000mAh battery
- IP66/68/69 water and dust resistance
Cons:
- Lacks ultrawide or telephoto lenses
Specs:
- Display: 6.67inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 2,400 x 1,080
- 8GB RAM + 10GB Virtual RAM, 256GB storage
- 45W wired charging, 6,000 mAh battery
- IP66/68/69
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G Chipset
Vivo Y39 (S$369)
The Vivo Y39 5G is almost like a powerbank with a built-in phone. Its whopping 6,500mAh battery supports 44W fast charging. Its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset powers a 6.68 inch 120Hz display, although its resolution is relatively low side. This budget phone features IP64 dust resistance and a 50 MP main camera. AI-enhanced features help with photos, video recording is limited to 1,080p/30fps
Pros:
- 6,500mAh battery, 44W fast charge
- 6.68 inch, 120Hz display
Cons:
- LCD panel and modest camera quality
- No high-level rugged protection (only IP64)
Specs:
- Display: 6.68 inches LED, up to 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 1,608 x 720
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 44W wired charging, 6,000mAh battery
- IP64
- Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor
HONOR X9c 5G (S$399; Usual Price: S$449; 11% off)
Another phone with an extremely large battery, the HONOR X9c 5G features a 6,600mAh cell with 66W fast charging. You also get 12GB of RAM, something not often seen in this price range. Performance is good for everyday use, though it’s not a gaming beast. Design-wise, it’s sleek and surprisingly premium-feeling. It’s also one of the few budget phones in this roundup that support 4K video recording.
Pros:
- 6,600mAh battery
- 66W charging
Cons:
- Mid-tier chipset
Specs:
- Display: 6.78 inch AMOLED, maximum 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 2,700 x 1,224
- 12GB RAM, 12GB Virtual RAM, 256GB storage
- 66W wired charging, 6,600mAh battery
- IP65M
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor
CMF Phone 2 Pro (S$399)
If the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a familiar aesthetic, that’s because the company is a design-led sub-brand of Nothing. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, great for bingeing videos and gaming on the go. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, it performs well for everyday tasks. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 33W charging. That’s not the fastest in this group but is still respectable. You get dual 50MP rear cameras, including a rare-for-the-segment 2X telephoto lens and 4K/30fps video recording. Its modular, swappable back panels make this a fun budget phone with flagship flair.
Pros:
- 120Hz AMOLED screen
- 2X Telephoto camera is rare at this price
- Customisable back panel
Cons:
- IP54 only (mild splash resistance)
- 5,000mAh battery is good, but still one of the smallest in this group
Specs:
- Display: 6.77 inch AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
- Resolution: 2,392 x 1,084
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 33W wired charging, 5,000mAh battery
- IP54
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A BUDGET PHONE
With a sub-S$400 budget, you’ll need to make some trade-offs. Still, cheap phones have come a long way in the last few years. If you know your priorities, you’ll find a Jack-of-some-trades device that meets your most important needs.
Performance and processor: Budget phones will never top benchmarks but chipsets from the likes of Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity offer competent performance for daily tasks. The budget models in this roundup offer 5G support, giving faster speeds.
Large-capacity batteries: The phones in this roundup include at least 5,000mAh batteries, which in most use cases will last an entire day.
Displays: Look for at least a full HD (1,080p) panel. Some of our shortlisted phones include AMOLED displays and all offer high-refresh rates (90–120 Hz) for smoother visuals.
Cameras: At the very least, your budget device should be able to take good daylight photos. Some models include optical image stabilisation (OIS) or AI-enhanced shots. Video recording at 4K is rare at this price point.
Storage and memory: The phones on this list include at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This matters, especially if you want to keep the phone for a few years.
Durability: Most modern budget phones offer decent ingress protection and some even offer MIL-STD levels of shock proofing. Additional features like Gorilla Glass help improve durability.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication.