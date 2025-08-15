Drones for beginners: Smart, lightweight models to fly in Singapore

If you’ve always wanted to capture aerial shots of your adventures from East Coast Park to Entalula Beach, there are a host of drones for beginners that make the hobby more accessible.

Many of these compact beginner drones have automated features that make it easy to get airborne. They’re also equipped with cameras that have trickled down from high-end models.

WHY CHOOSE DRONES UNDER 250G?

To help you choose your ideal beginner drone, we've shortlisted lightweight models from DJI, HoverAir, Holy Stone and BetaFPV that weigh less than 250g. Why this number? If you are flying your drone for recreational purposes in Siongapore, you’ll need to register it if its total weight exceeds 250g. Most of these models also include smart modes that make it easy to either perform aerobatic manoeuvres or fly preset paths to capture epic shots.

Holy Stone HS210 Mini RC Drone (S$42; Usual Price: S$55; 24% off)