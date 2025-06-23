Workout gear: 11 essentials for strength, balance and cardio training
Explore the best workout gear – from resistance bands to running shoes and wrist weights – for boosting your fitness at home, the beach or in the gym.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
The right workout gear can make all the difference in helping you stay motivated during your sessions. Whether you're easing into home workouts, heading to the gym or just trying to stay more active throughout the day, we’ve shortlisted some essential fitness gear to help keep you going.
Bosu Core Sliders (S$15.73)
These compact wonders transform common exercises them into intense, full-body workouts. If you thought lunges, mountain climbers, bear crawls and planks were difficult, slider discs elevate these exercises to a new level. This compact pair is made from smooth plastic on one side and soft foam on the other. This makes it easy to slide across multiple surfaces. Measuring 17.8cm in diameter, they can be used on hands and feet.
Kettler Power Band Medium (S$18)
Resistance bands are versatile conditioning tools. They can be used for exercises including squats, lunges and walks to boost overall body strength. They can also provide resistance for pull-ups and dips. Size: 1.9cm x 203cm
Speedo Biofuse 2.0 Goggles (S$35.97; Usual Price: S$40.33. 10.5% off)
I’ve been using these for over a month and love the push-button mechanism for adjusting strap length. The strap can be easily adjusted and stays firmly in place when you’re doing laps. I found the soft seals were comfortable during extended use and did not leak. The wide split-strap helped secure the goggles, while anti-fog lenses offered clear vision underwater. The lenses also offer 100 per cent UV protection.
Gaiam Total Body Balance Ball Kit, 55cm (S$39.04)
Balance balls help improve core strength, stability, full-body conditioning and promote balance and posture improvement with the right exercise programme. The kit includes an air pump and a 105-minute workout guide.
6-In-1 SmarterBells 30kg Dumbbell Set (S$63.05; Usual Price: S$99)
This 6-in-1 solution maximises versatility while minimising storage footprint. Users can switch between dumbbell, barbell, EZ curl bar, kettlebell, push-up stands and ab roller configurations. The set features secure spinlocks with a double-locking mechanism, ergonomic anti-slip grips, and hand-grip weight plates for safe handling. The barbell connector includes thick foam padding for added comfort. It’s made with ABS-coated iron-cement plates to protect your floor.
Galguz Adjustable Weighted Vest (S$80.96)
This adjustable vest is designed to enhance workout intensity on walks. In its basic configuration, the vest weighs 1.8kg. It includes slots for up to six 450g iron sand weight bags, allowing a maximum weight 4.5kg. Ergonomically crafted with adjustable webbing and buckled straps, it ensures a secure and balanced fit. Made from soft, sweat-proof neoprene, the vest offers breathable comfort and moisture control, making it ideal for extended wear.
Theraband Mini Ball, 1kg ($85.12)
These handheld exercise balls are designed for strength training, rehabilitation, and balance exercises. Each ball features a pliable PVC shell with an 11.4cm diameter, making them easy to grip and suitable for one- or two-handed use. The weights range from 500g to 3kg. Their soft, wipe-clean surface promotes hygienic use in clinical or home settings. Ideal for progressive resistance training, these soft weights help improve functional grip strength.
Bala Bangles, Set of 2 Adjustable Wrist and Ankle Weights, 3lbs (S$116.90)
These wearable weights are great for various exercises including yoga, pilates, walking, aerobics and core training and enhance workout intensity. Each bangle weighs 3lbs (1.35kg) and measures 34cm x 10cm x 5cm, and can be used on wrists or ankles. Constructed from high-quality steel wrapped in soft silicone, they feature athletic elastic and hook-and-loop fasteners for a secure, adjustable fit. The set includes two bangles and a colour-matched carrying case.
Syryn Waterproof 8GB MP3 Player with Swimbuds Flip Headphones (S$119.36)
This IPX8-rated MP3 player lets you clock up laps in the pool while listening to your favourite tunes. It can be submerged up to 3.3m making it ideal for pool workouts. With 8 GB of memory, it stores up to 2,000 songs (depending on format and sample rate) and supports MP3, WMA, AAC, and FLAC file formats. Its simple drag-and-drop interface is compatible with both Mac and Windows systems. It features a contoured 360° swivel clip to attach to goggles. Large, tactile buttons allow easy control mid-swim. The set includes waterproof Swimbuds headphones.
Hoka Clifton 10 (S$229)
The Hoka Clifton 10 is a neutral daily trainer designed for comfort and stability. It features an updated 8mm heel-to-toe drop and increased heel cushioning over the Clifton 9. This offers enhanced shock absorption for heel strikers and long-distance runners. The shoe retains Hoka’s rocker geometry and EVA midsole for smooth transitions, while a wider toe box improves fit and comfort. Though slightly heavier than its predecessor, the Clifton 10 remains a versatile option for walking, running, and recovery sessions.
Singapore has a small but active paddleboarding community. Boards are available for rent at PAssion Wave community clubs, but enthusiasts may prefer owning an inflatable SUP. It offers a full-body workout and strengthens core muscles. This board, made from durable double wall PVC, supports up to 158kg and measures 335cm x 83cm x 15cm when inflated. It packs down into an oversized backpack with essential accessories, including a manual pump, collapsible paddle, water bag, and leash. A kayak seat is also included for those who prefer sitting while paddling.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.
Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. Prime members enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items.