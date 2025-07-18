Honor 400 Pro review: Is this near-flagship phone worth buying?

The Honor 400 Pro’s rear camera array includes three lenses:

200MP Ultra-clear AI Main Camera(f/1.9, OIS)

50MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 , OIS)

12MP Ultra Wide Camera(f/2.2)

The 200MP main camera is quite impressive, capturing detailed photos even in low light. The telephoto lens is decent though image quality does suffer at full 50X zoom. While the ultra-wide lens is useful for 0.5 selfies, images can be soft in low-light. It produces decent results in brightly-lit environments although it lacks the detail and contrast of the main lens.

PERFORMANCE

The Honor 400 Pro may use a year-old processor but it doesn’t feel compromised in use. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset still posts competitive benchmark scores and has 12GB of RAM and 12GB of virtual RAM.

In daily use, it feels fast and responsive. It performs everyday tasks smoothly. Scrolling socials and videos, editing images, chats and browsing are smooth – even when multiple apps are open. Gaming performance is good. Demanding titles like PUBG: Mobile and Call of Duty are smooth, even at high graphics settings.

Honor’s Magic OS 9.0 is generally fast and smooth in daily use. However, it is prone to bloatware. For instance, some pre-installed apps and services like Honor Docs duplicate more popular apps, though these can be uninstalled or disabled.

DISPLAY

Its 6.7 inch Amoled display, has a 2,800 x 1,280 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It offers deep blacks and rich, vibrant colours and supports HDR10+. This makes it outstanding for viewing video content on supported apps like Prime Video and YouTube.

BATTERY LIFE

The Honor 400 Pro’s 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery easily offers enough power for an entire day of use. After about one-and-a-half days of use, I had about 30 per cent of battery life remaining. This included this included four to five hours of surfing, listening to music and watching videos.

HOW IT STACKS UP

The Honor 400 Pro (S$893, Usual Price: S$899) delivers a compelling blend of performance and price. From its 200MP main camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to its 100W fast charging, Honor has packed serious value into this device. The Honor 400 Pro stands out for users who prioritize photography, battery life, and AI-powered features. If you're shopping for a powerful phone for under S$1,000 in Singapore, this is worth considering.

Pros: Great display with HDR support, good main camera, AI-integrated imaging, automatic photo-to-video generation, good battery life

Cons: Average ultra-wide camera, photo-to-video feature produces mixed results

Get it if: You want a powerful near-flagship device with AI smarts, a capable main camera, good screen and great battery life

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Prices are accurate as of the time of publication.