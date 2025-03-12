Lego Ferrari SF-24 review: Building a kit and creating memories, one brick at a time
Attention to detail and working parts make this must-have Lego kit an impressive addition to any collection, with one caveat.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
The Lego Ferrari SF-24 kit is one of several new F1 Lego kits launched just ahead of Formula 1’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16. Seeking a device-free way to relax, I recently built this 1:8 scale kit with my family.
With a healthy dose of enthusiasm (and my innate nerd skills) we built this over a week and found it to be an enjoyable challenge. Better yet, I think I may have made my better half a Lego nerd (though she’ll probably deny this).
Here’s what anyone building this should know about the Lego Ferrari SF-24 – kudos, caveats and all.
KEY FEATURES
Parts count: 1,361 pieces
Dimensions: 61cm x 24cm x 13cm
Features: Working steering, detailed engine and gearbox, removable engine cover, 2-speed gearbox, V6 engine block with rotating cylinders and spinning MGU-H
HOW COMPLICATED IS IT TO BUILD?
For the most part, it’s a straightforward build. The 1,361-part count is broken down into 10 stages, with parts for each stage contained in a numbered bag. Each step then requires users to add only a few parts at a time, so construction is broken into many easily managed small steps.
Assembly instructions are clearly illustrated, though the initial steps can be daunting if you’re unfamiliar with Lego builds. Users will also need to pay careful attention when assembling the kit’s working features.
Pro tip: We found our mahjong table, with its raised edges and recessed compartments to be perfect for this build. There were no worries about losing parts to the carpet monster.
HOW DETAILED IS IT?
Details include working suspension and steering and a V6 engine block with rotating cylinders. It also has a two-speed gearbox and a moveable DRS (drag reduction system) rear wing. The model replicates the SF-24’s detailed aerodynamic surfaces like underfloor turning vanes, sidepod undercut and front wing flaps and endplates.
The working elements and aerodynamic details set this apart from entry-level Lego kits. Lego’s method of breaking down the build into manageable steps helps mitigate the challenge for less experienced users.
WHAT’S IT LIKE TO BUILD?
Immersing oneself in a detailed build is, for someone who enjoys working with their hands, a welcome device-free way to unwind. For this build with my family, we each took turns doing the main portion of a stage while someone else helped sort out and verify parts.
It was a fun collaborative project that created a stunning addition to our home. It also brought back fond childhood memories for me – endless hours of imaginative play creating animals, houses and vehicles with a Lego 50 Basic Building Set.
HOW DOES THE FINISHED PRODUCT LOOK?
It builds into an impressive display piece measuring 61cm x 24cm x 13cm. I’d recommend setting aside a display space for the Ferrari SF-24 before you start building the kit.
If shelf space is at a premium, framing kits and display cases are available. The Internet also offers several DIY wall-mounting options ranging from self-adhesive hooks to wall-mounted fasteners.
WHAT ABOUT THE CAVEATS?
For all its attention to detail, the SF-24 did have one noticeable inaccuracy. Real F1 cars have significantly wider rear tyres, but in the Lego kit, all four tyres are of equal width. Such a glaring omission is puzzling on a kit that gets so many things right.
Unfortunately, the kit doesn’t include driver numbers for Carlos Sainz or Charles Leclerc out of the box. If you want to show your allegiance to either driver, then you’ll need to look for aftermarket sets.
HOW IT STACKS UP
The Lego Ferrari SF-24 is a detailed, large kit that makes an impressive addition to your display case or wall, despite the inaccurate rear tyres. It’s a great option for a solo or collaborative build and a good device-free way to relax.
Get it if: You want a detailed, large Lego kit of a contemporary F1 car
Pros: Detailed construction; Working features; Easy-to-follow assembly instructions
Cons: Inaccurate tyres; Lack of driver stickers
