Lego Ferrari SF-24 review: Building a kit and creating memories, one brick at a time

The Lego Ferrari SF-24 kit is one of several new F1 Lego kits launched just ahead of Formula 1’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16. Seeking a device-free way to relax, I recently built this 1:8 scale kit with my family.

With a healthy dose of enthusiasm (and my innate nerd skills) we built this over a week and found it to be an enjoyable challenge. Better yet, I think I may have made my better half a Lego nerd (though she’ll probably deny this).

Here’s what anyone building this should know about the Lego Ferrari SF-24 – kudos, caveats and all.