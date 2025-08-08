Is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 worth it? Samsung’s latest foldable reviewed

DESIGN: THIN IT TO WIN IT

Like a nerd-bragging contest, smartphone manufacturers have gone to great lengths to claim the thin-and-light phone crown. The current kerfuffle over who truly makes the thinnest foldable illustrates how high the stakes are.

Practically speaking, most consumers would be hard-pressed to tell if one device is a fraction of a millimetre thinner or weighs a few grammes less than another. Many of the 2025 crop of foldables are thin and light and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is no exception.

Excluding the camera bump, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 8.9mm thick when folded – 3.2mm thinner than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It feels like a conventional slab phone when folded. I carried it in the front pocket of my Dad jeans throughout the day and barely noticed it.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7’s camera bump sits in a slim module in the top-left corner of the case. Its location means the phone wobbles a lot when placed on a flat surface, unless you’re willing to risk resting it on its outer display.

The main case (excluding volume and side keys, SIM tray or camera lens barrel) is made from what Samsung calls Armor Aluminum. While the case is slim, it feels rigid and solidly built in use. That build quality extends to the hinge. It feels durable and tight but is also difficult to open.