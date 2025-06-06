Sony WH-1000XM6 review: Silence done smarter, thanks to AI

NOISE CANCELLING IRL: MRT, FOOD COURT, HOME

Premium ANC headphones live and die by their noise-cancelling prowess and the WH-1000MX6 did not disappoint. I put it through its paces on the MRT, the office food court during lunch hour and at home.

My daily commute includes riding one of our underground lines, where the tunnel amplifies the sound of the train. The WH-1000MX6 reduced this to a faint drone. It was so effective I was easily able to listen to a podcast with the volume at 50 per cent.

Switching to music and then a movie, the sound of the train was barely audible. Results were similarly impressive at the food court. It reduced the cacophony of conversations and music to barely audible background noise.

The heart of the system lies in a new, more powerful QN3 noise-cancelling processor, working with 12 microphones (up from eight on the WH-1000XM5). If you’re using these while walking to the office or school, you’ll want to activate transparency mode to improve your situational awareness.

AUDIO QUALITY

Music and movies

The XM6 sounds great out of the box. Sound is detailed and balanced with warm mid-range, detailed highs and punchy bass. The acoustic guitar and vocals on Green Day’s Wake Me Up When September Ends sounded warm. Drums showed strong, balanced sub-bass. This balance and tautness was also evident on pop and hip-hop tracks like Lady Gaga’s A-YO and Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

It’s also great with movies – offering a warm, punchy sound that easily handles dialogue and dynamic action sequences

Phone calls and meetings

Its six-microphone, AI-based beamforming system offers great clarity on phone calls. I tested this by making calls while standing roadside as a constant stream of traffic whizzed past. The other party didn’t even realise I was calling from outside. I also had no issues understanding what the other party was saying. The same applied to online meetings – my voice was clear to other meeting participants.

FORM FACTOR