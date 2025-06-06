Sony WH-1000XM6 review: Silence done smarter, thanks to AI
Great noise cancelling and audio quality, improved voice clarity and smarter features make this a capable, if pricey, package.
The Sony WH-1000XM6 is the latest addition to the 1000X series of premium active noise-cancelling (ANC) over ear headphones. We spent two weeks putting this highly anticipated set through its paces. Here are my impressions of this mid-range device – kudos, caveats and all.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
- Battery life: Max 30 hours (ANC on), 40 hours (ANC off)
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3
- Weight: 254g
- Supports multipoint connectivity
- Colours: Midnight Blue, Black, Platinum Silver
NOISE CANCELLING IRL: MRT, FOOD COURT, HOME
Premium ANC headphones live and die by their noise-cancelling prowess and the WH-1000MX6 did not disappoint. I put it through its paces on the MRT, the office food court during lunch hour and at home.
My daily commute includes riding one of our underground lines, where the tunnel amplifies the sound of the train. The WH-1000MX6 reduced this to a faint drone. It was so effective I was easily able to listen to a podcast with the volume at 50 per cent.
Switching to music and then a movie, the sound of the train was barely audible. Results were similarly impressive at the food court. It reduced the cacophony of conversations and music to barely audible background noise.
The heart of the system lies in a new, more powerful QN3 noise-cancelling processor, working with 12 microphones (up from eight on the WH-1000XM5). If you’re using these while walking to the office or school, you’ll want to activate transparency mode to improve your situational awareness.
AUDIO QUALITY
Music and movies
The XM6 sounds great out of the box. Sound is detailed and balanced with warm mid-range, detailed highs and punchy bass. The acoustic guitar and vocals on Green Day’s Wake Me Up When September Ends sounded warm. Drums showed strong, balanced sub-bass. This balance and tautness was also evident on pop and hip-hop tracks like Lady Gaga’s A-YO and Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.
It’s also great with movies – offering a warm, punchy sound that easily handles dialogue and dynamic action sequences
Phone calls and meetings
Its six-microphone, AI-based beamforming system offers great clarity on phone calls. I tested this by making calls while standing roadside as a constant stream of traffic whizzed past. The other party didn’t even realise I was calling from outside. I also had no issues understanding what the other party was saying. The same applied to online meetings – my voice was clear to other meeting participants.
FORM FACTOR
The XM6 continues the clean understated design and matt finish of its predecessors. The XM6’s earcups fold and swivel inwards – a feature that was dropped with the XM5. While this helps save space in your bag, the carrying case is still relatively large.
There are two physical buttons, one for power and one to switch between ANC and transparency mode. The earcup hinge feels solidly constructed and the headband is firm.
DESIGN AND COMFORT
The XM6 weighs 254g with sturdy hinges. Cushioning on the earcups felt thin but remained comfortable. In non-airconditioned rooms, the earcups warmed up rapidly and I began to sweat – a peril of using over-ears in our climate.
While the headband is relatively broad, it started feeling uncomfortable for me after about two hours of constant use. Not all users will experience this though. My wife used them for several hours at a stretch and didn’t experience any discomfort.
CONTROLS
The right earcup features responsive capacitive controls. Slide your finger up and down the earcup to control volume. Swiping left and right lets you cycle through tracks. Covering the right earcup with your hand cuts the volume and activates ambient mode. This lets you quickly hear an announcement on the train or listen to what your better half is trying to tell you.
The Sound Connect app lets users tweak the sound of the headphones. It includes options like adaptive sound control, EQ options and cinema mode.
CAVEATS
As good as it is, there are some niggles with the WH-1000XM5. It’s 30-hour battery life with ANC on is good, but not great. Some premium rivals offer longer battery life. It also lacks an ingress protection (IP) rating, so don’t wear these in the rain.
It’s also not the most affordable pair of ANC headphones, although Sony is currently offering a trade-in programme worth up to S$150 for certain Sony models.
HOW IT STACKS UP
The Sony WH-1000XM5 (S$649) is a capable all-rounder offering great noise cancelling and audio quality for various genres of music and movies. It is pricey, though you do get a lot for the money.
Get it if: You want a capable pair of ANC headphones offering great noise cancelling and audio
Pros: Excellent noise cancelling, audio quality, foldable design returns
Cons: 30 hours battery life, no IP rating, price, warm earcups
