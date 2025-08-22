Student tablets: Six devices for taking notes and multitasking
Discover the best student tablet options below S$1,000 in Singapore that are great for learning, note-taking and productivity.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Student tablets bridge the gap between traditional note-taking and digital learning. Whether you're taking handwritten notes, sketching a design, organising assignments or attending online classes, the right tablet can boost your productivity and creativity.
There’s more good news: You don’t need to spend big bucks to get a great tablet. We’ve compiled a list of student tablets under S$1,000. In fact, most of the models listed here cost less than S$600.
All student tablets on this list – which is grouped by operating system and sorted by price – offer stylus support. Two models here – the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Lenovo Idea Tab Pro – include a stylus, making them ideal digital companions.
iPadOS TABLETS
iPad 11th Gen 2025, A16 chip, WiFi-only, 128GB (S$479; Usual Price: S$499; 4% off)
Launched earlier this year, this entry-level iPad is an affordable tablet for school. It
packs the A16 Bionic chip and 6GB RAM, boosting multitasking and gaming over its predecessor. It has an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and baseline storage has increased to 128GB. It supports the Apple Pencil (1st-gen USB‑C and 2nd-gen), offering premium fundamentals in a budget-friendly package. A 128GB Wi-Fi + cellular model is also available for S$699, although you could hotspot to your mobile phone and use the savings on accessories.
Pros:
- Strong A16 performance and ample RAM for the price
- Upgraded storage over predecessor and 10‑hour battery life
- Supports both Apple Pencil models for flexible note-taking
Cons:
- Limited to 60Hz display – no ProMotion
- Does not support Apple Intelligence features
- Stylus sold separately
Specs:
- Display: 11″ IPS LCD (2,360×1,640), 60 Hz
- Apple A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM, 128/256/512 GB storage
- Cameras: 12 MP front & rear
- Battery: 7,700 mAh, ~10 hours usage
- Connectivity: Wi‑Fi 6 + optional 5G eSIM, USB‑C, Bluetooth 5.3
- Includes stylus? No
iPad Air 7th Gen 2025, M3 chip, 11‑inch, Wi-fi only, 128GB (S$862; Usual Price: S$899; 4% off)
The 7th-generation iPad Air ushers in Apple’s powerful M3 chip to the mid-tier iPad lineup. It delivers faster graphics and multithreaded CPU performance over its M1 predecessor. It also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and an even faster Neural Engine for AI tasks. Running iPadOS 18, it gains Apple Intelligence features like Image Wand, Smart Cleanup, and Genmoji. This makes it suited for creative note-taking, study and media tasks. We’ve highlighted the Wi-Fi only 11-inch model to keep within our budget, but it’s also available with WiFi + cellular support and 13‑inch sizes.
Pros:
- High-performance M3 chip and Apple Intelligence support
- Supports both Apple Pencil Pro and USB‑C Pencil for versatile stylus input
- Sleek, lightweight design
Cons:
- Standard 60Hz display (no ProMotion)
- Stylus not included
Specs:
- Display: 11″ Liquid Retina IPS (2,360×1,640), 500 nits, P3
- SoC: Apple M3 (8‑core CPU, 9‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine)
- RAM: 8 GB; Storage: 128/256/512 GB/1 TB
- Cameras: 12 MP rear, 12 MP Ultra‑wide front with Center Stage
- Connectivity: Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G eSIM, USB‑C
- Weight: 617g (11‑inch)
- Supports Apple Pencil Pro, USB‑C Pencil, Magic Keyboard (sold separately)
- Stylus included? No.
ANDROID TABLETS
Redmi Pad Pro, Wi‑Fi only, 256GB (S$359; Usual Price: S$409; 12% off)
Launched in April 2024, the Redmi Pad Pro offers students a balance of performance, display real estate and long battery life at great value. It sports a vibrant 12.1 inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600) LCD with 120Hz refresh, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. This makes it one of the best value student tablets in Singapore.
Pros:
- Large 12.1 inch, 2.5K, 120Hz IPS display
- Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 delivers solid mid-range performance
- 10,000mAh battery and 33W charging
Cons:
- Stylus sold separately
- Wi‑Fi only
- 600 nit display may struggle in direct sunlight
Specs:
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (Adreno 710 GPU)
- RAM/Storage: 8GB/ 256GB, microSD expansion
- Display: 12.1″ IPS LCD, 2,560×1,600, 120Hz, 249ppi, Quad speakers
- Battery: 10,000mAh, 33W fast charging
- Cameras: 8MP front/rear
- Connectivity: Wi‑Fi 6, BT 5.2, USB‑C
- Weight: 571g, Metal body, Gorilla Glass 3
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, Wi‑Fi, 128 GB, Stylus included (S$512.82; Usual Price: S$599.50; 14% off)
Launched in early 2025, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a standout mid‑range tablet tailored for students. It delivers a large and vibrant 12.7-inch, 144Hz IPS display with 3K resolution and is one of the best value students tablets in Singapore. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip. It’s equipped with Google AI features such as Gemini and Circle to Search, plus a 10,200mAh battery and bundled Lenovo Tab Pen Plus. This tablet brings premium productivity and media capability at excellent value.
Pros:
- Active stylus (Lenovo Tab Pen Plus) bundled
- Smooth 12.7-inch 3K display with 144 Hz refresh rate, ideal for creativity and reading
- Good battery life (about 11–12 hours of active use) with 45W fast charging
- Includes Google Gemini AI and Circle to Search tools
Cons:
- Slightly heavy (about 620 g) for prolonged handheld use
- Display brightness could be better for outdoor use
Specs:
- Display: 12.7inch IPS, 2,944 x 1,840, 144Hz, 400 nits brightness
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8300
- RAM/Storage: 8GB /128GB UFS 3.1 (also comes in 256 GB)
- Battery: 10,200mAh, 45W fast charging
- Cameras: 13 MP rear, 8 MP front
- Connectivity: Wi‑Fi 6E, BT 5.3, microSD slot, side fingerprint sensor
- Weight: 620g
- Cellular? No (Wi‑Fi only)
- Stylus included? Yes (Lenovo Tab Pen Plus)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, 128GB, Wi‑Fi only, Stylus included (S$570; Usual Price: S$698; 18% off)
Introduced in April 2025, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE brings Samsung’s “Fan Edition” value to the masses. It combines performance, includes an S Pen and smart AI features at a friendly price. A 10.9-inch, 90Hz 2,304 x 1,440 display, Exynos 1580 chip, IP68 rating and long-term One UI updates make this a fantastic choice for students who need stylus support and next-gen tools. A 5G variant, is also available for S$730 (Usual Price: S$878).
Pros:
- S Pen included—ready for note-taking and drawing
- IP68 durability
- Features One UI 7 + Android 15 with tools like Circle to Search and Handwriting Help
Cons:
- Display isn’t OLED
- Stylus is not pressure sensitive
Specs:
- Display: 10.9-inch IPS, 90Hz, 2,304 x 1,440 resolution
- Chip: Exynos 1580 + Xclipse 540 GPU
- Memory: 8GB or 12GB RAM; 128GB or 256GB storage; microSD up to 2TB
- Battery: 8,000 mAh with 45W fast charge
- Cameras: 13MP rear, 12MP front; stereo AKG speakers, IP68 rating
- Connectivity: Wi‑Fi 6E, BT 5.3, fingerprint sensor
- Weight: 497g
- Cellular? No.
- Stylus included? Yes (S Pen)
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Wi‑Fi, 256GB (S$579; Usual Price: S$679; 14% off)
Released in late 2024, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is a compelling mid‑range offering. It boasts a sharp 11.2 inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,136) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 +/Dolby Vision support. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 offers smooth performance. Running HyperOS 2 on Android 15, it includes AI tools like Gemini and desktop-style multitasking. Alongside an 8,850mAh batter, 67W fast charging, quad speakers and a sleek unibody design, it represents excellent value for the price
Pros:
- 3.2K, 144 Hz display with Dolby Vision and Adaptive HDR
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip offers smooth multitasking performance, 256GB RAM
- AI enhancements via HyperOS 2 and Gemini
Cons:
- Stylus and keyboard sold separately
- Wi‑Fi only
Specs:
- Display: 11.2inch IPS, 3,200 x 2,136 resolution, 144Hz, 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
- Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- Battery: 8,850mAh, 67W fast charge
- Cameras: 50 MP rear, 32 MP front
- Connectivity: Wi‑Fi 6E/7, BT 5.4, USB‑C 3.2, side fingerprint sensor, quad speakers (Dolby Atmos)
- Weight: about 500 g; sleek unibody design
- Cellular? No
- Stylus included? No
HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT STUDENT TABLET
Buying a student tablet isn’t just about picking the most affordable model. You’ll need a balance between performance, portability and features that support your learning style. For instance, if you use it primarily to take notes, then stylus support is essential. Here are some key factors to consider:
Stylus support: Enables handwritten notes and sketches for a more natural study experience.
Battery life: Look for tablets with at least 8 to10 hours of battery life to last through a full day of classes.
Display: A screen that's at least 10 inches and Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution offers enough space for multitasking comfortably.
Storage capacity: Consider at least 128GB of storage for large files and apps.
Processor and RAM: A fast processor and at least 6GB of RAM ensure smooth multitasking performance.
Keyboard compatibility: Keyboards can turn your tablet into a lightweight laptop alternative for essays and reports.
Build quality and portability: A slim, durable, unibody design adds durability makes it easier to carry between classes.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication.