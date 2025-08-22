Student tablets: Six devices for taking notes and multitasking

Buying a student tablet isn’t just about picking the most affordable model. You’ll need a balance between performance, portability and features that support your learning style. For instance, if you use it primarily to take notes, then stylus support is essential. Here are some key factors to consider:

Stylus support: Enables handwritten notes and sketches for a more natural study experience.

Battery life: Look for tablets with at least 8 to10 hours of battery life to last through a full day of classes.

Display: A screen that's at least 10 inches and Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution offers enough space for multitasking comfortably.

Storage capacity: Consider at least 128GB of storage for large files and apps.

Processor and RAM: A fast processor and at least 6GB of RAM ensure smooth multitasking performance.

Keyboard compatibility: Keyboards can turn your tablet into a lightweight laptop alternative for essays and reports.

Build quality and portability: A slim, durable, unibody design adds durability makes it easier to carry between classes.