Chin Mee Chin Confectionery opening new outlet at Nex mall
The heritage teatime spot is well-loved for its kaya toast and retro bakes.
Chin Mee Chin Confectionery is opening its first ever branch outside Katong, at Nex mall in Serangoon Central.
The 100-year-old institution, famous for its house-made kaya toast and nostalgic bakes like cream horns, is set to open near one of Serangoon MRT station’s exits in Q3 later this year.
Originally founded in 1925, Chin Mee Chin first opened along East Coast Road and became famous for its old-school teatime fare, marble-topped tables and retro charm. The eatery closed in 2018 due to manpower issues and a lack of succession planning.
In 2021, the brand was revived by F&B company Ebb & Flow Group, which also runs casual Italian chain Casa Vostra. The group’s co-founder and CEO Lim Kian Chun previously shared that he knew the family behind Chin Mee Chin as neighbours, eventually leading to an agreement to bring the iconic brand back.
The Nex outlet will be Chin Mee Chin’s second outlet overall, and its first outside Katong. Its original East Coast Road flagship will continue operating.
Fans can expect signatures like the confectionery’s house-made lemak kaya slathered on toasted buns, alongside old-school bakes such as cream horns, chiffon cakes and luncheon meat buns.
Newer menu items introduced after the revival, including kaya French toast, are also expected to be available.
Chin Mee Chin Confectionery’s new outlet will be located at #B2-60/61 NEX, 23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083. More info via website and Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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