On a quest for Singapore’s best pineapple tarts for Chinese New Year 2026

According to Google, pineapple tarts are by far the most popular Chinese New Year snack, “consistently dominating sales across both Singapore and Malaysia”. So it’s no wonder that everyone and their aunt – even pretzel specialist Auntie Anne’s is selling tarts this year – is jumping on the bakewagon.

Yet, despite the mind-boggling number of options available, finding a version worth those calories and increasingly harder-to-stomach price tags feels tougher than ever. Pineapple tarts are one of the most laborious snacks to produce – cooking your own pineapple jam, for example, takes hours of grating the fruit then stirring it over a stove. So many bakers have unsurprisingly come up with shortcuts that consume less time and can extend their shelf life, like using factory-made jams. And that, we theorise, has impacted taste.

Tasty pineapple tarts are harder to find these days. It’s not just us. When we asked one foodie friend if she could recommend any brands that she’d tried, she replied glumly: “Not in recent years.” Another said that she only buys tarts if she’s gifting them. “If it’s for myself, I’ll make them because I like the old-school style and they don’t make them like that anymore.”