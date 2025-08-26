Nasi lemak hawker goes viral after old photos of her as an SQ calendar girl surface

In 1990, a 21-year-old Masita began her first full-time job with Singapore Airlines as a flight attendant. After 10 years, she quit on her doctor’s advice while trying to conceive, as the long hours and flying schedule were too demanding. The following year, in 2001, her only son Ashraff was born.

Masita admits she did think about returning to flying, since she loved the job. But in the end, being present for her son mattered more. “Family comes first,” says the doting mother. The irregular hours of cabin crew life would have meant missing out on precious time with Ashraff, and that was a sacrifice she wasn’t willing to make. She took on retail jobs instead, working stints at Sephora and Chomel.

Fifteen years ago, Firuz decided to expand his nasi lemak business by opening a second outlet at Serangoon Garden Market. The original stall, which he had launched earlier in Bedok North, was later handed over to his father and brother to run. For the new branch, he asked Masita to come on board.

At the time, she was a retail supervisor at Sephora, and even her father discouraged the idea.

“What if it doesn’t do well?” he asked. Masita suggested helping part-time, but Firuz insisted that if they were serious about F&B, it had to be full-time.

She eventually agreed: Today, she’s the one handling customers’ orders and serving food at the stall.

“It was difficult at first,” she recalls. “But I grew to like the flexible schedule. It's my own time, own target.” Their day now begins at 6am and winds down by mid-afternoon.

She also had to adjust her manner of speaking. “At first, I spoke too formally, like SQ style,” she says with a grin. “I had to change so customers feel comfortable.” Despite her gentle aura, she’s quick to add: “If I don’t like something, I’ll say it.”

Compared to her flying days, Masita enjoys the community spirit of hawker life more: “I get goodies for Christmas, and for Chinese New Year, they give me angbaos, Hari Raya got kueh. My customers are very nice.” They’re also far more forgiving than passengers: “If we run out of ingredients, they’re happy to order something else,” she quips.