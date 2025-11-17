Actor Andie Chen joins brothers in F&B, takes over Creative Eateries with brands like Bangkok Jam, Suki-Ya

Andie Chen, like many actors before him, is going into F&B. He’s not opening a new joint, though. Instead, he and his brothers – older brother Ash and younger brother Adam – and their business partners have acquired Creative Eateries, it was announced on Monday (Nov 17). The homegrown restaurant group comes with a host of well-known brands such as Bangkok Jam, Suki-Ya, Tanglin Cookhouse, Barossa Steak & Grill and even a catering arm.

The brothers’ company, founded by Adam, is called Asia White Knight Group and already owns the franchise rights to Singapore’s six Joe & Dough outlets, where Adam gained operational experience in the F&B scene over the last few years. A serial entrepreneur, Adam is a self-proclaimed “platforms guy” whose previous projects include building and running entertainment platform Effro.

It was Adam who approached him to join the team, Andie, last seen in the drama Fixing Fate, told CNA Lifestyle.

Apart from acting, Andie also does production work and “for the past six years, I’ve been enjoying giving money and opportunities to creatives and people I feel are capable. This is the same thing. We are trying to build the back engine so we can support F&B people with concepts that might not be able to play with the big players, but who have ideas and are very passionate. Why don’t we help them with procurement, building volume, rental, marketing and media, so they can focus on what they are good at?”