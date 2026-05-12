Singapore and Hong Kong’s top pizzerias team up for limited-time collaboration
The collaboration brings together two of the highest-ranked pizza spots on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list: Singapore’s Anto Pizza e Aperitivi and Hong Kong's star pizzeria Fiata Pizza
Pizza fiends, this one’s for you.
From now until Wednesday (May 13), Anto Pizza e Aperitivi will host Fiata Pizza for a special collaboration menu.
The event brings together two of Asia-Pacific’s highest-ranked pizza spots on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list. Anto, helmed by chef-owner Antonio Brancato, is currently ranked No 1 in Singapore and No 15 in Asia-Pacific, while Fiata Pizza, led by chef Salvatore “Sasa” Fiata, is ranked No 1 in Hong Kong and No 3 overall in Asia-Pacific.
The chefs will be serving a special six-pizza menu featuring two pizzas by chef Brancato of Anto, two by chef Salvatore of Fiata, and two collaborative creations combining both chefs’ styles.
All the pizzas will use Anto’s signature dough base paired with different toppings and flavour profiles conceptualised by them both. Interestingly, the chefs used to work together back in Italy as young men – which explains this collaboration. This is their second partnership after their first stint together in April last year at Anto.
One of Fiata Pizza’s signature pies, the Bronte 5.0 (S$36), combines mozzarella, mortadella, ricotta, semi-dried tomatoes, pistachio powder and lemon zest. It has become one of Fiata’s hardest pizzas to get your hands on in Hong Kong. But you can try it here in Singapore.
Among the four-hands creations between both chefs are the Origini (S$38), which combines flavours from Fiata’s native Campania and Brancato’s hometown Basilicata with toppings like crusco peppers, pecorino cheese and lemon zest, and the ROBOante (S$28), a pan pizza topped with stracciatella cheese, tuna and yellow tomatoes.
If you prefer sticking to Anto’s regular signatures instead, the Bottarga Alla Scapece (S$38) is our food editor’s favourite. The blistered, flavourful crust features a vibrant fava bean base topped with crispy zucchini, toasted almonds and shavings of cured tuna roe for an umami finish.
Meanwhile, Fiata’s Provola e Pepe (S$32), which won Pizza of the Year 2024 in Asia-Pacific as awarded by 50 Top Pizza, keeps things simple with smoked provola cheese, cherry tomatoes and black pepper over tomato sauce.
The event will also feature additional guest experiences. On May 12, renowned Italian bartender Giancarlo Mancino will present his House Of Negroni pop-up, serving vermouth-based cocktails alongside the pizzas.
On May 13, diners can also preview Anto’s new cocktail menu before its official launch.
Anto Pizza e Aperitivi is located at 2 Jiak Chuan Rd, S089260. The Anto x Fiata Pizza collaboration until May 13, 7pm to 10pm. More info via Instagram and website.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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