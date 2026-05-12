Singapore and Hong Kong’s top pizzerias team up for limited-time collaboration

Pizza fiends, this one’s for you.

From now until Wednesday (May 13), Anto Pizza e Aperitivi will host Fiata Pizza for a special collaboration menu.

The event brings together two of Asia-Pacific’s highest-ranked pizza spots on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list. Anto, helmed by chef-owner Antonio Brancato, is currently ranked No 1 in Singapore and No 15 in Asia-Pacific, while Fiata Pizza, led by chef Salvatore “Sasa” Fiata, is ranked No 1 in Hong Kong and No 3 overall in Asia-Pacific.