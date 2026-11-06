Former MasterChef Singapore contestant opens Indonesian food stall at Nanyang Polytechnic: ‘I didn’t eat for 5 days’
Singer-actress Eka Mairina, 48, invested a five-figure sum in her Indonesian food stall at Nanyang Polytechnic. But the lunchtime rush left her so overwhelmed that she lost her appetite for five days.
Singer and actress Eka Mairina is no stranger to performing under pressure. She won Malay singing competition Anugerah in 2003 and made it to the top 12 of MasterChef Singapore Season 3.
But nothing could have prepared the 48-year-old for the lunchtime rush at her first brick-and-mortar Indonesian food stall.
“The first few weeks were chaotic and traumatic,” Eka told 8days.sg with a laugh. “I didn’t eat at all for five days because I lost my appetite. I survived on plain water.”
Called My Indo Cook, the Muslim-owned stall opened on August 1 at Nanyang Polytechnic’s (NYP) North Canteen. It serves affordable Indonesian comfort food, including nasi uduk (Indonesian-style coconut rice), Indomie instant noodles, bakso (meatball soup) and soto ayam (Indonesian chicken soup).
HAD JUST 10 DAYS TO OPEN HER STALL
My Indo Cook started as a home-based business in 2020 after Eka’s social media followers repeatedly asked if they could buy the Indonesian dishes she posted online.
The NYP outlet is her first permanent physical stall, though opening one so soon was never part of her plan.
Mairina came across a social media advertisement posted by the previous tenant, who was looking for someone to take over the stall. After discussing it with her husband and three children, she decided to take the plunge.
“Then boom, I jumped in,” she quipped.
The catch? She had just 10 days to get everything ready before taking over the stall on Aug 1.
“IT WAS LIKE THE AMAZING RACE”
With no time for a trial run, the first-time stall owner had to hit the ground running. In just 10 days, she signed the contract, applied for the necessary licences, sourced suppliers and planned her menu.
She even had to figure out how to operate the point-of-sale system on her first day of business.
“It was like The Amazing Race. I don’t know how I did it, but luckily, everything fell into place in time for the opening,” she says.
INVESTED A FIVE-FIGURE SUM
Mairina is the sole owner of My Indo Cook, jokingly describing it as a “one-woman company”.
She invested a five-figure sum from her savings to set up the stall. As for the monthly rent, she would only say that it is comparable to standard food court rates.
After years of cooking from home, she was caught off guard by the demands of running a commercial kitchen, especially during the lunchtime rush.
“As a first-timer, I didn’t know what to expect. I honestly underestimated the situation and the job until lunchtime came and everybody was out at the same time. I was shocked,” she said.
During its first two weeks, the stall sold around 100 meals each lunchtime. However, business slowed in the third and fourth weeks, which coincided with NYP’s examination period.
It was an early lesson for Mairina that even during the school term, business could be unpredictable.
WAS A STAY-AT-HOME MUM FOR 16 YEARS
Born in Jakarta, Mairina has lived in Singapore for 26 years. She shot to fame after winning Malay singing competition Anugerah in 2003 and later ventured into acting.
In 2021, she won Best Actor/Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama Special/Anthology at Pesta Perdana for her performance in Mamaku Bibikku. The following year, she competed in MasterChef Singapore, finishing in the top 12.
However, showbiz was never a long-term career plan for the mother of three, whose children are now aged 22, 17 and 13.
“I was kind of jobless for the past 16 years, relaxing,” she joked.
In reality, she was a full-time housewife and mum who took on singing and acting gigs whenever she felt like it.
Mairina still sings occasionally, while her eldest daughter, Chariska Diva Anugrah, has followed in her footsteps as a contestant on Anugerah 2026.
Her husband, an associate director at a five-star hotel in Singapore, also offers advice and moral support for her business.
INDONESIAN COMFORT FOOD FROM S$3.50
My Indo Cook’s signature dishes include nasi uduk, Indomie chicken cutlet and Indomie sambal matah, the latter featuring a Balinese-style raw chilli relish.
Mairina describes her nasi uduk as lighter than nasi lemak. Unlike the dried chilli-based sambal commonly served with nasi lemak, her version uses fresh chillies and tomatoes.
Her nasi uduk set comes with coconut rice, bee hoon, keropok, sambal and a choice of protein.
The standard one costs S$4, while versions with chicken drumlets or chicken cutlet are priced at S$5.90.
Her ayam ungkep (Javanese-style spiced fried chicken) is first simmered slowly with spices to allow the flavours to infuse the meat before it is fried.
Other staples include bakso and soto ayam at S$4.50 each. Indomie starts at S$3.80, while sets with additional ingredients cost S$5.90.
Mairina also whips up a rotating Special of the Day, which has included Seafood Spaghetti Sambal Matah and ketoprak, an Indonesian dish of rice cakes, tofu and vegetables served with peanut sauce.
To make food preparation more manageable, she puts into practice mise en place techniques – preparing and organising ingredients before cooking – which she picked up from MasterChef Singapore judge Damian D’Silva.
My Indo Cook is Muslim-owned and, according to Mairina, uses halal-certified ingredients, though the stall itself is not halal-certified.
STUDENTS ASK IF HER MASTERCHEF APRON IS REAL
Some students and lecturers recognise Eka from Anugerah or MasterChef Singapore, thanks in part to the original MasterChef apron proudly displayed at her stall.
Students sometimes ask if the apron is real.
“I like to joke with them, so I say, ‘No, I bought it on Shopee,’” she laughed. “But when I tell them I was from Season 3, they go, ‘Wah!’ They are the cutest.”
One regular customer told her: “My friends said you are very famous.” Another turned out to be related to one of the musicians she had previously worked with.
“I enjoy every interaction with them,” she shared fondly.
DREAMS OF TAKING MY INDO COOK OVERSEAS
Despite the challenges, Mairina has big plans for My Indo Cook, including expanding into wedding catering and opening more outlets.
She says she has received interest from potential partners in Australia and Dubai, though those plans are on hold while she focuses on learning the ropes at her first stall.
And the learning curve remains steep.
“I feel like giving up every day actually, because it’s very tough,” Eka admitted.
“I’m really new and have only just learnt the ABCs of this business. I’m glad I learnt the hard way by throwing myself into it within such a short time,” she said. “Hopefully, My Indo Cook will get bigger and I’ll grow stronger.”
My Indo Cook is located at Nanyang Polytechnic, North Canteen, Blk E, Level 2, Stall 5, 180 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, S569830. Open Mon to Fri, 7am–6.30pm; 7am–4pm during school holidays. Closed Sat, Sun and public holidays. More info via Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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