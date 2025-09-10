‘I’m a cockroach’: How Bjorn Shen kept Artichoke alive 15 years – and defied haters with pizza

After 15 years of hummus, falafels and bold Middle Eastern plates, Bjorn Shen finally admits: He was bored.

“I mean, how many creative versions of hummus can I do? How many more things can I put shawarma on?” the chef-owner of Artichoke quipped. “And besides, I don’t have a grandmother in the Middle East.”

His initial recipes had been from his friends’ mothers, during his student days in Australia. “At some point, I felt like I was cooking someone else’s cuisine.”

But, why mess with what works? “Because I’m a s*** businessman,” deadpanned the chef with a Masters of Business in branding, marketing and consumer psychology. “A true businessman would just say, ‘Milk it.’ But the truth is, I'm a s*** businessman.”

And so, on the occasion of its 15th anniversary, Artichoke has shapeshifted into the pizza restaurant of Shen’s dreams: Basically, Pizza Hut in the 80s, but not as you know it.

A 15-YEAR ITCH