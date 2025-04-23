At this new cafe for pets and their owners, a young baker with autism serves his goodies made with love

At first, “He had a lot of sensory issues – he thought it was too hot in the kitchen, and sticky, and he felt everything was dirty,” she recalled.

But, she thought it was important to help him learn to use kitchen equipment so he could prepare food like prata, hash browns and fish fingers on his own.

When he entered Secondary One, she noticed he was enjoying kitchen work more and more.

Now, “he can cook three dishes and a soup. He can make curry, pork ribs, braised pork belly and all kinds of vegetables. He can even scale a fish better than I can.”

She explained: “He’s not very good academically, so I think life skills are more important for him. That's why I’ve trained him a lot since he was young – I get him involved in everything at home, from cleaning up to ironing and cooking. He is better at folding clothes than I am.”

She can tell he loves baking as after several years, “he still continues to bake, staying in the kitchen for hours”.