Bao Er Cafe opens new outlet in Holland Village, serving its popular kaya toast and Hokkien mee

Fabulous kaya toast is coming to the village. Jeremy Tan, 40, and his wife Bao Er Thai, 46, behind viral kaya toast and Hokkien mee joint Bao Er Cafe (and its slightly fancier sibling Treasure Toast on Purvis Street), are set to open a new outlet – this time in the decidedly more glam Holland Village.

Opening on Jul 1 within a shophouse at Lorong Mambong, the new spot will operate under the Bao Er Cafe banner – but with extended hours and a dinner focus that sets it apart from the original Balestier location.

Bao Er is best known for its delicately light and crisp toast dripping with lemak kaya, as well as wok hei-laden Hokkien mee – all served in a no-frills setting in drab Balestier Plaza.