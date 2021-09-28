A beginner's guide to setting up your ultimate home bar

Everyone knows that the best way to win friends and influence people is to have a decked out home bar. Okay, we kid – there’s way to more life, of course, but it sure is a good option!

Even if you don’t drink (a lot), a proper home bar is a fixture every home should at least consider. But how does one go about it?

While it might be a tad tough to try and replicate the ambience of your beloved speakeasy or watering hole without embarking on extensive renovations or kidnapping your bartender, there are certainly ways you can recreate some of your favourite drinks in the comfort of your own home.

To help you get started, CNA Lifestyle asked Beam Suntory Asia’s Southeast Asia brand ambassador Andrew Pang to break things down with some simple pro tips for stocking your home bar, which will hopefully take your drink-making (and drinking) to the next level.