5 best churros in Singapore, from Michelin-recommended to authentic Spanish-style

Churros – they’re everywhere. And, why not? You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who has a case against the pure and simple tastiness of hot, fried dough, pulled fresh from the fryer.

As a testament to their popularity, you will find churros on a very healthy number of Singapore’s cafe menus, in addition to some dedicated stalls serving all manner of churros flavours, toppings and dips.

Popular in Spain and Portugal before spreading to the Americas, the origins of the food and its name aren’t the clearest. The word “churro” is likely a reference to the curly horns of the Churra sheep, although one Spanish dictionary claims it’s onomatopoeic, named for the sound of frying.

One thing is clear, though: The principle of combining flour, water and oil into a delicious snack is popular all over the world, through the ages.

While you might be tempted to think of churros as a sort of Spanish youtiao, the churro is defined by its shape: The dough is piped into hot oil from a star-shaped tip, ensuring the perfect crunch outside and soft, fluffy texture inside.

Fun fact: A churros shop is known as a churreria, while a maker of churros is called a churrero.

Now that you’ve worked up a craving for them, here are a few spots in Singapore where you can find them. Remember: The key is always to eat them hot, fresh and as quickly as you can.

1. TWIST & BUCKLE