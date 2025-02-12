5 best churros in Singapore, from Michelin-recommended to authentic Spanish-style
They're a happy snack.
Churros – they’re everywhere. And, why not? You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who has a case against the pure and simple tastiness of hot, fried dough, pulled fresh from the fryer.
As a testament to their popularity, you will find churros on a very healthy number of Singapore’s cafe menus, in addition to some dedicated stalls serving all manner of churros flavours, toppings and dips.
Popular in Spain and Portugal before spreading to the Americas, the origins of the food and its name aren’t the clearest. The word “churro” is likely a reference to the curly horns of the Churra sheep, although one Spanish dictionary claims it’s onomatopoeic, named for the sound of frying.
One thing is clear, though: The principle of combining flour, water and oil into a delicious snack is popular all over the world, through the ages.
While you might be tempted to think of churros as a sort of Spanish youtiao, the churro is defined by its shape: The dough is piped into hot oil from a star-shaped tip, ensuring the perfect crunch outside and soft, fluffy texture inside.
Fun fact: A churros shop is known as a churreria, while a maker of churros is called a churrero.
Now that you’ve worked up a craving for them, here are a few spots in Singapore where you can find them. Remember: The key is always to eat them hot, fresh and as quickly as you can.
1. TWIST & BUCKLE
These lauded churros from Hong Kong are now in Singapore. Twist & Buckle, listed in Hong Kong’s Michelin Guide, serves the pastries in whimsical loops with flavours a-plenty, like torched marshmallow and cookies and cream.
Signature flavours include Crunchy Matcha which has matcha chocolate and fruity cereal bits; and Pistachio Crunch, which features a pistachio glaze and chopped pistachios.
In addition, there are also dramatic sundaes pairing vanilla milk soft serve with glazed mini churros and a range of toppings.
238 Thomson Road, #01-26A, Velocity @ Novena Square
2. CARLITOS
For a taste of real Spanish-style churros, try Carlitos, where Spanish chef Carlos Montobbio serves up his favourite dishes from his homeland, including recreations of snacks he enjoyed as a child.
The Churros con Chocolate are a classic version, served in the simplest and best way: Coated in sugar and served with a quality Valrhona chocolate dip.
350 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427598.
3. VINO TINTO
Tapas and wine bar Vino Tinto, by Singapore’s favourite Peruvian-Mexican couple Daniel and Tamara Chavez, prides itself on having its own secret recipe for what they think is the best churros.
Deviating from tradition, they start with a choux pastry base of eggs, flour, sugar and French butter, which is then piped and fried. When an order is placed, the churros are then baked in the oven, which eliminates any excess oil, for a lighter pastry that stays crunchy longer.
1 Raffles Quay #01-10 South Tower, Singapore 048583.
4. CHULOP! BY THE SYARIFS
Chulop! has been serving up their churros for a decade and counting, so you can tell the stall is well-loved by its fans.
The churros, made with fresh dough, are served with a choice of dipping sauces like Mexican Chocolate and Spanish Caramel.
Besides original cinnamon sugar churros, their chocolate churros are surprisingly good, as are the pandan churros with gula melaka dip.
They also serve hot chocolate, which is another very authentic way to eat your churros: Dunked.
430 Upper Changi Rd, #01-59 Singapore 487048
5. PAPI’S TACOS
Papi’s Tacos is one of Singapore’s OG Mexican restaurants, so you could do worse than to try the churros here, which have a custardy flavour and are served with a hazelnut-chocolate dipping sauce. A sweet, crunchy, chewy way to wrap up a fun round of tacos, margaritas and lively vibes.
Three locations: 39 Seah Street, Singapore 188395; 33 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088456 and 450 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427663.