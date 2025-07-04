Popular pizzeria Casa Vostra opening new outlet at Jem in September

The Italian chef-owner Antonio Miscellaneo, 52, tells 8days.sg that the same flavoursome pizza dough will be served at the outlet in Jem: “It all begins with a mix of unrefined and low-refined Italian flours, which is then made into dough and fermented through different stages and temperatures for 72 hours.”

“The dough is further shaped by pizzaiolos, and baked in a wood-fired oven at 460°C for a base that’s crispy, airy and melt-in-the-mouth all at once.”

The man is right, declares our food editor, a fan of his pies.

Several new dishes introduced in April this year at Raffles City will also be available at the Jem outlet. The dishes include: