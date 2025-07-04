Popular pizzeria Casa Vostra opening new outlet at Jem in September
The pizza game in the west is about to level up.
Casual pizza and pasta hotspot Casa Vostra may have launched its first restaurant a year ago at Raffles City, but it continues to attract daily queues today.
The no-reservations eatery currently has an average queue time of 45 minutes during peak mealtimes on weekdays and an hour on weekends.
SECOND OUTLET OPENING THIS SEPTEMBER AT JEM MALL
Hopefully, the lines will ease with the opening of its second outlet at Jem mall in Jurong East on Sep 1.
Casa Vostra takes over the space formerly occupied by Marche on the first floor of the heartland mall.
MORE SEATS AT UPCOMING JURONG BRANCH
The bad news: You’ll still have to queue for a table at the Jurong outlet. The good news – there are more seats here: 80 versus 60 at Raffles City’s outlet, which may or may not ease waiting times.
While the folks at Casa Vostra have yet to reveal any exclusive dishes and prices for its Jem outlet, some of its signature dishes are expected to remain on the menu, says its PR representative. Some of the dishes we think may be included are: Prosciutto e Rucola Pizza and Carbonara Rigatoni. Similar to the Raffles City outlet, all pastas at Jem will be handmade and some of its preserved meats like guanciale are cured in-house.
WALLET-FRIENDLY PRICES
Casa Vostra’s Raffles City menu currently features 18 pizzas, including options like Mortadella and Tartufo e Funghi (ham with truffle and mushroom). It also serves 16 pasta dishes, including the tasty Agnolotti del Plin bathed in lush chicken jus and butter sauce.
Prices for pizzas and pastas at the Raffles City outlet range from a wallet-friendly price point at S$15 to S$28, though they may differ a little at the upcoming Jem location, says the brand’s PR representative.
The Italian chef-owner Antonio Miscellaneo, 52, tells 8days.sg that the same flavoursome pizza dough will be served at the outlet in Jem: “It all begins with a mix of unrefined and low-refined Italian flours, which is then made into dough and fermented through different stages and temperatures for 72 hours.”
“The dough is further shaped by pizzaiolos, and baked in a wood-fired oven at 460°C for a base that’s crispy, airy and melt-in-the-mouth all at once.”
The man is right, declares our food editor, a fan of his pies.
Several new dishes introduced in April this year at Raffles City will also be available at the Jem outlet. The dishes include:
PROSCIUTTO E FICHI PIZZA
A savoury-sweet number layered with salty Parma ham, sweet fig puree, bitter, nutty rocket leaves, umami Parmigiano Reggiano, crunchy candied walnuts and gooey Fior di latte cheese. Pretty addictive paired with the crisp, puffy-edged crust, says our food editor.
BAKED SCAMORZA
A tiny but mighty-tasting appetiser of stretchy baked cheese, which boasts an irresistible smoky flavour and oozy mouthfeel that’s lovely with a drizzle of honey. Shiok.
HOW CASA VOSTRA WAS BORN
Since opening its doors at Raffles City Shopping Centre last July, Casa Vostra has been drawing massive queues.
The pizzeria is co-owned by the quirky and talented otaku Italian chef Antonio, who began his culinary journey with private dining concept Casa Nostra (“our home” in Italian) at his condo. After closing his home diner, Miscellaneo launched his first commercial eatery: The award-winning La Bottega Enoteca, a slightly upmarket brick-and-mortar Italian restaurant in Joo Chiat.
From there, Casa Vostra (“your home” in Italian) was spawned – initially as a home delivery service, offering more affordable pizzas out of a central kitchen in Tai Seng. Next came its thriving dine-in equivalent at Raffles City and soon, Jem. Casa Vostra was opened in collaboration with F&B company the Ebb & Flow group, which is also behind other food concepts like tapas bar, Carlitos.
Stay tuned to Casa Vostra’s socials for updates on exclusive dishes as well as the opening date of its Jem outlet.
Casa Vostra is located at Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 N Bridge Rd, #01-49/50/51, Singapore 179103. Its new outlet opens Sep 1, 2025 at Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Rd, Singapore 608549. More information via its website and Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.