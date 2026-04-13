Restaurateur Chef Bob says business 'bleeding' as food costs rise amid Middle East conflict

To add to his growing list of challenges, the chef has just opened a new kopitiam, Rahsia Bidadari, at Alkaff Crescent in partnership with Singaporean entrepreneur Kai Emilio. “We just opened a kopitiam, and with the current price increases, we are shocked as money is flowing out, but there’s no money flowing in,” he lamented.

At the new eatery, his team operates multiple stalls selling drinks, nasi lemak (with a padang-style option), fried snacks, mamak stall food and wok-fried dishes. The kopitiam is currently in its soft launch phase, with its official opening slated for May 1.

Still, Chef Bob remained cautiously optimistic: “We need to bite the bullet for now. I believe things will stabilise soon. It all boils down to supply and demand, hopefully people will still go out and makan.”

For now, there is no fallback plan, as he put it plainly: “There’s no plan B for now, because we just opened the kopitiam.”

He added: “For now, we are stable for the next six months. After six months, we don’t know what will happen,” noting that this applies across all his F&B businesses, including 9Yards.

Beyond his own businesses, Chef Bob said the situation is affecting the wider F&B scene. “With all my peers in F&B, [rising food costs is] the talk of the town right now,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the chef's approach has been guided by his focus on long-term customer trust.

“In business, we just need to put in the effort because I believe it is all pre-destined. Whatever we do, we need to be genuine,” he said.