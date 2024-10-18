Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Dining

Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A to open first Singapore restaurant in 2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Dining

Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A to open first Singapore restaurant in 2025

Chick-fil-A held a sold-out Singapore pop-up at the Esplanade in June this year.

Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A to open first Singapore restaurant in 2025

Chick-fil-A is currently looking for those interested in being independent franchise owners. (Photo: Chick-fil-A)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Yip Jieying
18 Oct 2024 09:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

American chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its first Singapore restaurant in late 2025, announced the brand on Thursday (Oct 17). The local outlet will be its first Asia outpost.

In a press release, the company also announced that it will invest US$75 million (S$98.5 million) in Singapore over the next 10 years as part of its expansion plans.

According to Chick-fil-A, Inc’s chief international officer, Anita Costello, the decision to open the brand’s first restaurant in Singapore was due to “the profound love that Singaporeans have for food as well as the city’s strategic position as a gateway to the Asian market”.

In June this year, Chick-fil-A held a three-day pop-up at the Esplanade, where it served its classic chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Proceeds from the sold-out tickets were donated to the Community Chest charity fund.

Chick-fil-A is currently accepting applications for local franchisees here. It has an unusual franchise model, where applicants pay only a minimal franchise fee and are not expected to invest a lot of capital, as Chick-fil-A covers most of the startup costs involved but charges the franchisee rent, a base operating fee and profit-sharing.

But the franchisees are expected to be hands-on at their outlet, and are typically not allowed to open more than one branch to ensure their focus and commitment to their existing shop.

According to Chick-fil-A’s press release, Singapore franchisees will also “have the opportunity to be part of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donation programme, which feeds hungry people by sharing surplus food with local nonprofit partners to help those who need it most”.

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/hq

Related Topics

Burgers fast food food & drinks

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement