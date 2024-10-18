Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A to open first Singapore restaurant in 2025

In June this year, Chick-fil-A held a three-day pop-up at the Esplanade, where it served its classic chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Proceeds from the sold-out tickets were donated to the Community Chest charity fund.

Chick-fil-A is currently accepting applications for local franchisees here. It has an unusual franchise model, where applicants pay only a minimal franchise fee and are not expected to invest a lot of capital, as Chick-fil-A covers most of the startup costs involved but charges the franchisee rent, a base operating fee and profit-sharing.

But the franchisees are expected to be hands-on at their outlet, and are typically not allowed to open more than one branch to ensure their focus and commitment to their existing shop.

According to Chick-fil-A’s press release, Singapore franchisees will also “have the opportunity to be part of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donation programme, which feeds hungry people by sharing surplus food with local nonprofit partners to help those who need it most”.

This story was originally published in 8Days.