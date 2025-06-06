Chin Mee Chin Confectionery in Katong celebrates 100 years with new menu items, limited edition merchandise
Chin Mee Chin's special menu items include Curry Pork Chop, Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Mustard Greens and Pang Susi, while limited edition merch include keychain blind bags.
Chin Mee Chin Confectionery (CMC), one of Singapore’s oldest coffee shops, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Since 1925, CMC has been at the same location, in the heart of Katong, serving time-honoured recipes of kaya toast and kopi including their signature kaya toast – iconic round buns generously slathered with homemade kaya and cold butter.
In 2018, CMC weathered a manpower crunch that nearly forced its closure. A revival by Singapore’s Ebb & Flow Group in 2021 ensured that CMC could continue serving the community with its breakfast favourites.
Since then, CMC has also introduced a wider variety of contemporary flavours to complement its classic offerings.
To commemorate their anniversary, CMC will be launching a series of anniversary activities from June to August, featuring limited-edition merchandise, memorabilia, blind bags, as well as new menu items.
From Jun 23 to 29, between noon to 4pm, customers who spend S$25 or more in-store will get a chance to draw a limited edition CMCoin from a blind draw box. Embossed with the coffee shop’s iconic kopi cup, there are 99 silver coins and just one rare gold coin available. These coins can later be redeemed for special gifts in July – a token of appreciation from CMC to its customers.
Throughout the month of July, 99 lucky holders of the silver CMCoin can redeem an exclusive 100-year CMC T-shirt (worth S$38), while the one grand winner of the rare gold coin will win a two day one night stay at Artyzen Singapore (deluxe room with breakfast for two worth S$565++).
The limited-edition 100-year CMC T-shirts are also available for purchase at S$38 each, while stocks last.
From Aug 1 to 15, with every in-store purchase of S$25 and above, customers will get a turn at the CMClaw Machine for a guaranteed chance to take home a mystery keychain blind bag inspired by old-school calendars.
Inside, its keychains are available in five designs inspired by CMC’s iconic elements – the CMC Shopfront, CMC Merchandise, CMC Kaya and Toast, CMC Pastry Set, and the CMC Kopi Pour.
Only one blind bag can be won per transaction, regardless of total spend.
CMC will also be launching special 100-year menu items, including the Curry Pork Chop (S$8.80), Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Mustard Greens (S$10.80), and the Peranakan treat Pang Susi (S$2.80).
Other new additions include the Kaya French Toast (S$6), Peanut Butter French Toast (S$7), or Nutella French Toast (S$8), each a playful nod to CMC’s nostalgic menu.
CMC has also collaborated with Artyzen Singapore hotel for The Heart of SG60, a special culinary campaign from May to October hosted at Cafe Quenino.
From June to October, CMC’s iconic kaya will be featured in a decadent mille-feuille and woven throughout the hotel’s breakfast and high tea offerings. CMC’s modern interpretation of Hainanese beef brisket will also be served alongside Cafe Quenino’s creamy mashed potatoes.
“As one of the nation’s oldest heritage coffee shops, this collaboration reflects our shared commitment to honouring tradition while embracing fresh, creative interpretations,” said Chin Mee Chin about the collaboration with Cafe Quenino.
“It’s a celebration of where we’ve been, where we’re going, and the enduring flavors that connect us all."