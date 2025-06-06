Chin Mee Chin Confectionery in Katong celebrates 100 years with new menu items, limited edition merchandise

Chin Mee Chin Confectionery (CMC), one of Singapore’s oldest coffee shops, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Since 1925, CMC has been at the same location, in the heart of Katong, serving time-honoured recipes of kaya toast and kopi including their signature kaya toast – iconic round buns generously slathered with homemade kaya and cold butter.

In 2018, CMC weathered a manpower crunch that nearly forced its closure. A revival by Singapore’s Ebb & Flow Group in 2021 ensured that CMC could continue serving the community with its breakfast favourites.

Since then, CMC has also introduced a wider variety of contemporary flavours to complement its classic offerings.

To commemorate their anniversary, CMC will be launching a series of anniversary activities from June to August, featuring limited-edition merchandise, memorabilia, blind bags, as well as new menu items.

From Jun 23 to 29, between noon to 4pm, customers who spend S$25 or more in-store will get a chance to draw a limited edition CMCoin from a blind draw box. Embossed with the coffee shop’s iconic kopi cup, there are 99 silver coins and just one rare gold coin available. These coins can later be redeemed for special gifts in July – a token of appreciation from CMC to its customers.